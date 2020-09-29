Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Boxing Club Mohamed Ali / Atelier Aconcept

Boxing Club Mohamed Ali / Atelier Aconcept

Courtesy of Atelier Aconcept

  Architects: Atelier Aconcept
  Area:  650
  Year:  2020
  Project Management: Ville de Savigny-le-Temple
Courtesy of Atelier Aconcept
Courtesy of Atelier Aconcept

Text description provided by the architects. The city of Savigny-le-Temple wanted to build a new boxing club (thaï & free fight), in the heart of « le Domaine de la Grange ». Atelier Aconcept has been missioned for the conception of the project. Using a minimal vocabulary of form, they wanted to do a simple and functionnal project. To materialize the harshness of the fightings, they choose a sober pavilion with a simple geometry, with clean shapes, using raw materials of concrete and glass, for a strong horizontality.

Courtesy of Atelier Aconcept
Courtesy of Atelier Aconcept
Courtesy of Atelier Aconcept
Courtesy of Atelier Aconcept
Sections
Sections
Courtesy of Atelier Aconcept
Courtesy of Atelier Aconcept

The architectural bias allows the building to impose itself in its context, while disappearing depending on the point of view. The aim was to create a dialogue indoor/outdoor, to blend in completely with the woody landscape. The glass acroterion is a major part of this transparence wish, setting up a visual continuity, playing with the structuring concrete. The different spaces, for trainings, competitions and hit, are agenced in 3 adapted perspectives.

Courtesy of Atelier Aconcept
Courtesy of Atelier Aconcept
Plan
Plan
Courtesy of Atelier Aconcept
Courtesy of Atelier Aconcept

Both neutral and intended for fighting sports, they all offer a different view towards the green setting. The whole building shows its presence by shimmering horizontalities, as the contemporary pavilion of a distant and dreamed Asia, floating slightly above the ground, and flooded with light.

Courtesy of Atelier Aconcept
Courtesy of Atelier Aconcept

Project location

Savigny-le-Temple, France

