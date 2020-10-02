Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Tree House / Pablo Luna Studio

Tree House / Pablo Luna Studio

Save this project
Tree House / Pablo Luna Studio

© Matias Allende© Matias Allende© Matias Allende© Matias Allende+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ubud, Indonesia
  • Architects: Pablo Luna Studio
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Matias Allende
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bali Natural Latex
  • Design Team:Walker Zabriskie
  • Architect In Charge :Pablo Luna
  • Clients:Stonehouse Hotel, Ubud, Bali.
  • Engineering & Construction:Pablo Luna Studio
  • City:Ubud
  • Country:Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Matias Allende
© Matias Allende

Text description provided by the architects. Treehouse is located in the town of Ubud, at the heart of the island of Bali. Surrounded by jungle to the sides and rice terraces in the front, this suite from the boutique hotel Stonehouse, stands five meters above the ground thanks to its 14 centimeter diameter and 8 meter long bamboo pillars.

Save this picture!
© Matias Allende
© Matias Allende
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Section BB
Section BB
Save this picture!
© Matias Allende
© Matias Allende

Tree House’s ceiling is made from 3 centimeter wide x 2.5 centimeter thick x 4 meter long bamboo splits, creating a grid-shell that derives its strength from its double curvature. The overall shape shows the integration of architecture and environment, and the relationship between space and nature. The interior floor is also made from bamboo splits that smoothly transitions into a wooden terrace. This moment in the building highlights the wall-less space that keeps indoors and outdoors as one unity. The interior design bows to the beauty and sacredness of bamboo with a circular nest-like custom made bed by the studio.

Save this picture!
© Matias Allende
© Matias Allende

Other features like the toilet cave and shower bring their inspiration from the adjacent jungle. Every corner is meant to be an experience. A unique and organic space for those who seek to meditate and relax on the shear and wonder of Bali cultural context and scenery.

Save this picture!
© Matias Allende
© Matias Allende

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pablo Luna Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Tree House / Pablo Luna Studio" 02 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948434/tree-house-pablo-luna-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream