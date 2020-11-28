Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant & Bar Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. La Hermosa de Alba Restaurant / Zooco Estudio

La Hermosa de Alba Restaurant / Zooco Estudio

Save this project
La Hermosa de Alba Restaurant / Zooco Estudio

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)+ 27

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Santander, Spain
  • Lead Architects:Miguel Crespo Picot, Javier Guzmán Benito, Sixto Martín Martínez
  • Construction:Nimbo Proyectos SL
  • Lighting:Zooco Estudio
  • Equipement:Zooco Estudio
  • City:Santander
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. The Project is situated in Tetuan Street in Santander. It is one of the main spots of the gastronomy activity in the whole city where the traditional seafood restaurant are abundant. "La Hermosa de Alba" proposes a different cuisine, based on the product of the land and applying different culinary techniques, in a casual, innovative and fresh environment.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The place is small and is located in a building between blind walls. It is accessed from the north with a small facade, while the south facade faces a courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Treatment of the walls in two colors is proposed. The gray ceramic floor continues through the vertical walls forming a high baseboard throughout the space, whereas the rest of the vertical walls and the ceiling are white, looking for a neutral, bright and functional essence.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The rectangular floor space is organized with a plot of parallel lines in its longitudinal direction, equidistant from each other. These “lines” are materialized by means of wooden slats that run continuously through the walls and ceiling.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The "lines" are broken to solve the different functional needs, such as running benches, high tables, storage areas, the bottle rack, etc. At the same time that they order elements, they sculpt the space, generating a multitude of perspectives and overlays of frames depending on the point of view in which we place ourselves.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

A large central bar is presented as the main element of the space, is located in the middle of it and becoming the center of operations of the restaurant. The rest of the elements such as metal carpentry and lighting, continue with the formal linear premise, enhancing the game of overlapping patterns and geometries raised by the wooden slats.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Only in specific places, such as the façade, the kitchen and the toilets, the ceramic tiles turned into bright colors and take importance, as opposed to the neutral and calm composition formed by the vaporized beech wood, the ceramic color cement gray and white rustic monolayer.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Santander, Cantabria, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Zooco Estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsSpain
Cite: "La Hermosa de Alba Restaurant / Zooco Estudio" [Restaurante La Hermosa de Alba / Zooco Estudio] 28 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948401/la-hermosa-de-alba-restaurant-zooco-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream