Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. DC 20 House / Wahana Architects

DC 20 House / Wahana Architects

Save this project
DC 20 House / Wahana Architects

© Fernando Gomulya© Fernando Gomulya© Fernando Gomulya© Fernando Gomulya+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: Wahana Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  688
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fernando Gomulya
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, ACT 3D, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Jayaboard, MM Galleri Jakarta, Mowilex, Trimble Navigation, Wisma Sehati
  • Lead Architects:Rudy Kelana
  • Design Team:Vina Hidajat, Ruth Connie Rajagukguk
  • Engineering And Construction:Wahana Cipta Selaras
  • Lighting :David Liming
  • City:Jakarta
  • Country:Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

Text description provided by the architects. The background of this design is its dense urban site in Kelapa Gading. The owner is a young businessman with two children. They do not require complex spaces, only rooms that will meet their daily needs. The owner also requested the architect to ensure that every room will be used. He should be able to control the functions of the spaces inside the house. Therefore, causing the house to be compact.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

With this background in mind, the architect offered a design solution by creating a house with no dead spaces. The focus is directed towards the interior of the building. The house is situated in a dense area, so there is no potential from the surroundings to produce a strong concept. As architects, we decided that the design concept is inside the house itself. Our approach is to remove the boundaries separating the indoors and outdoors. The aim is to introduce open spaces in each floor and place them between functional rooms. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

For the façade of the house, the idea is to design a screen that is made of semi-transparent panels, which will act as a buffer against the crowded site without closing off the building. The screen also allows visual access to the outside through the semi-transparent panels. Thus, consistently maintaining the concept of blurring the line between the indoors and outdoors throughout the house.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

There are special treatments given to the living room and dining room of the house. Set apart by a difference in levels, the two rooms are arranged in an open plan. Producing a unified whole with distinct effects. The emphasis is made on the terrace-like living room, which has adjustable openings made available by the use of sliding doors. Due to the nature of Kelapa Gading, it is not ideal to create a completely exposed room.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02

Save this picture!
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

The terraces and small gardens present in each floor are important features of the house. These areas are connected from the first floor to the top, guiding people in a sequence of open spaces that act as the core of the building. All the materials are locally made. The flooring and the finishing for the bathrooms use local marble. Wooden parquet along with natural stone are quite dominant. Glass remains the main material of the house. DC 20 is a modern, compact, and open urban house. Its main concept is the placement of the gardens in this condensed space.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Wahana Architects
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsIndonesia
Cite: "DC 20 House / Wahana Architects" 27 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948400/dc-20-house-wahana-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream