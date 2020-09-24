Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Vietnam
  5. Dai An Apartment / H.2

Dai An Apartment / H.2

Save this project
Dai An Apartment / H.2

© Quang Dam© Quang Dam© Quang Dam© Quang Dam+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Thành phố Vũng Tàu, Vietnam
  • Architects: H.2
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  112
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Quang Dam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Toto, Kelvin&Lux, Moc Gia Phat, TOA, Trimble Navigation, Xinfa
  • Design Team:Trần Văn Huynh, Nguyễn Thị Xuân Hải, Đỗ Trọng Nhân Kiệt, Shreevardhan Joshi, Châu Minh Tiến, Nguyễn Văn Hóa, Trần Văn Hà
  • Owner:Mr Dinh
  • Iron:Mr. An
  • Text By:Nguyen Thi Xuan Hai
  • City:Thành phố Vũng Tàu
  • Country:Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. The house is spread out through the ground floor, 2 floors and 1 garret. It had been renovated into a rental apartment. The economic problem was to create maximum space and usable area. It also had to be easy to construct, blocky, solid but unique, attractive to young people. It also had to make the most of the green space.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Fourth Floor Plan
Fourth Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The proposed solution was using lightweight structures to change the internal space; redistribution of uses: entrances, stairs; and light structures help to save costs in terms of both materials and construction labor. The work was renovated into 9 rooms for rent (studio room), arranged as follows:

1st floor: garage, reception and 1 studio.

2nd and 3rd  floor : Each floor has 03 studios with private toilet, wide open space.

Garret floor: renovated into 02 vip apartments with a larger area and dry-cleaning area.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The main materials are iron frame, cement-board plate, iron wall, glass, all of which create flexibility and ease of construction for renovation works. The colorful bungalows rotate in different directions to create a strong movement, which contributes to covering the old concrete columns and structures of the house. The 2nd and 3rd floors have 6 rooms, each with 1 bungalow block, it is the neat integration of the functions into one integrated block: bedroom, wardrobe, kitchen.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Third Floor Plan
Third Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Two fronts are the advantage of the apartment, so the rooms open to the balcony with 2 fronts. If the lower floors show a youthful dynamism, the 2 garret apartments tend to be rustic and minimalistic. The garret has a traditional tiled roof showing off the structure for the truss, opening to the view of hanging gardens running along the house, bringing the sense of space of a mini penthouse. Standing on 2 garret rooms, you can see the mountain view of Vung Tau city.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The apartment is completed by wooden furniture, bringing a warm feeling. The painted wall is gray, the base of the facade is accentuated with the steel plate material and is painted in rust to create a strong. These tones contribute to the highlight of the colorful bungalow moving above.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hàm Nghi, phường 9, Tp. Vũng Tàu, Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsVietnam
Cite: "Dai An Apartment / H.2" 24 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948373/dai-an-apartment> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream