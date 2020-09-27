Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Kampoong In House / Ismail Solehudin Architecture

Kampoong In House / Ismail Solehudin Architecture

Save this project
Kampoong In House / Ismail Solehudin Architecture

© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo+ 45

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Cimahi, Indonesia
  • Architects: Ismail Solehudin Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mario Wibowo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Toto, Adobe, Alderon, Roman Granite, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:Ismail Solehudin
  • Clients:Aquino Krishadi, Elis Rosmiati
  • Engineering:Ismail Solehudin, Tatang Sumpena, Hendi Suwandi
  • Landscape:Aquino Krishadi
  • City:Cimahi
  • Country:Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Mass and plan Concept – Knowing that the client once lives in a high-density urban kampoong (village), we offer the client to have the same experiences in their new house. This house is inspired by the order of urban kampoong and the needs of green space which also be their interest. The client’s experiences of living in an urban kampoong combined with the interest of green space have become our main idea for the design. We translate those issues into mass and plan design that fragmented the interior and exterior. 

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Each mass is separated by void and green space, in the same time can increase microclimate with lightwell and pass air ventilation in this house. That strategy also increases social interaction between the residents from each room without interrupt any privacies. The corridor that connect every bedroom not only use for pathway but can also support the resident to make social interaction as how they live in urban kampoong.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The first impression of this house is on the entrance area that represents the experience in urban kampoong as if messy various texture of material, skylight, green area and the wind that blows. From this area, we can see that the green area across is framed by an open plan main room. The Main room is side to side with green space at the stairs area and connecting corridor. Basically, the public area in this house is a shady outdoor space. Greens area are also applied to an exterior design by using some planter box façade at the front and back that is part of the bedroom.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Sections A and B
Sections A and B
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The client wants to have a big backyard for some family activities with the natural environment and we actualize it by a green area that framed by the main room. The needs of a big backyard make the placing of the mass focusing at the center. With only one mass that was fragmented its can be a solution for lighting and air circulation to every room, also can represent an urban kampong in house.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The Material - PVC that usually use for roof is now used for façade because it made as a material that can face the sun and rain. We also use the exposed brick for the façade, it has various arrangement that has some gaps for air circulation. As we have known, the exposed brick can be more pretty stunning and natural in a tropical climate. That is how this house respond to the tropical climate to reduce periodically maintenance.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ismail Solehudin Architecture
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Kampoong In House / Ismail Solehudin Architecture" 27 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948369/kampoong-in-house-ismail-solehudin-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream