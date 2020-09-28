Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Rancho Avándaro House / Chain + Siman + Modo Manera

Rancho Avándaro House / Chain + Siman + Modo Manera

Rancho Avándaro House / Chain + Siman + Modo Manera

© Jaime Navarro© Rafael Gamo© Jaime Navarro© Rafael Gamo

Houses
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
  Architects: Chain + Siman, Modo Manera
  Area: 520
  Year: 2020
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Villeroy & Boch
  Collaborators: Modo Manera
  City: Valle de Bravo
  Country: Mexico
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. Rancho Avándaro House is located on the outskirts of Valle de Bravo. A restful villa to enjoy its vast natural environment. The use of materials from the region allows it to be fully integrated into nature.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The project takes up the concept of Mexican haciendas: solid volumes, interior patios, gardens, and, instead of a fountain, a jacuzzi. The architectural program is divided into three volumes and an annex, all built of yellow stone from a nearby mine. The exterior structure was covered with it and the internal part was joined with grey joints to isolate the walls as much as possible. Each volume is contained by stone walls on its longest side, the shortest sides are windows that create the connection with the landscape. The roofs are gabled and have a steel structure and wooden beams, which support the tiles. The volumes have a different height since they respond to specific needs.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Architectural Floor Plan
Architectural Floor Plan
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The central volume houses the living room and the dining room, a space that connects with the terrace and the jacuzzi at the front, and with the central patio at the back. One of the lateral volumes houses the bedroom with its study-loft while the other one houses the kitchen and the rest of the services. The annex is intended to accommodate visitors. It is connected to the main house by means of a glass bridge that crosses the central courtyard. It works autonomously, without ceasing to be linked to the architectural program.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The interior design is supported by the lighting, the finishes, and the vegetation of the place. Inside, the stone preserves its natural essence and is complemented by elements of black ironwork, wood in different shades in the lofts, furniture and dividing walls, and concrete in floors, kitchen, and bathrooms.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The house is a cosy, comfortable, and warm space that creates a dialogue between classic elements of the haciendas and contemporary solutions. There is a balance between luxury, aesthetics, and functionality.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Project gallery

Chain + Siman
Modo Manera
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Rancho Avándaro House / Chain + Siman + Modo Manera" [Casa Rancho Avándaro / Chain + Siman + Modo Manera] 28 Sep 2020. ArchDaily.

