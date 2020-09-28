Rancho Avándaro House / Chain + Siman + Modo Manera

+ 42

Collaborators: Modo Manera

City: Valle de Bravo

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Rancho Avándaro House is located on the outskirts of Valle de Bravo. A restful villa to enjoy its vast natural environment. The use of materials from the region allows it to be fully integrated into nature.

The project takes up the concept of Mexican haciendas: solid volumes, interior patios, gardens, and, instead of a fountain, a jacuzzi. The architectural program is divided into three volumes and an annex, all built of yellow stone from a nearby mine. The exterior structure was covered with it and the internal part was joined with grey joints to isolate the walls as much as possible. Each volume is contained by stone walls on its longest side, the shortest sides are windows that create the connection with the landscape. The roofs are gabled and have a steel structure and wooden beams, which support the tiles. The volumes have a different height since they respond to specific needs.

The central volume houses the living room and the dining room, a space that connects with the terrace and the jacuzzi at the front, and with the central patio at the back. One of the lateral volumes houses the bedroom with its study-loft while the other one houses the kitchen and the rest of the services. The annex is intended to accommodate visitors. It is connected to the main house by means of a glass bridge that crosses the central courtyard. It works autonomously, without ceasing to be linked to the architectural program.

The interior design is supported by the lighting, the finishes, and the vegetation of the place. Inside, the stone preserves its natural essence and is complemented by elements of black ironwork, wood in different shades in the lofts, furniture and dividing walls, and concrete in floors, kitchen, and bathrooms.

The house is a cosy, comfortable, and warm space that creates a dialogue between classic elements of the haciendas and contemporary solutions. There is a balance between luxury, aesthetics, and functionality.