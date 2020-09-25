Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Colombia
  5. The Keeper's House / L.Oberlaender Arquitectos

The Keeper's House / L.Oberlaender Arquitectos

Save this project
The Keeper's House / L.Oberlaender Arquitectos

© Simon Bosch© Simon Bosch© Simon Bosch© Simon Bosch+ 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Cabins & Lodges, Mixed Use Architecture, Offices
Sopo, Colombia
  • Architects: L.Oberlaender Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  117
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alfa, Archicad, LADRILLERA OCRE
  • Design Team:Lucas Oberlaender, Ferney Ruiz
  • Landscaping:Lucas Oberlaender
  • City:Sopo
  • Country:Colombia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Simon Bosch
© Simon Bosch

Text description provided by the architects. An intelligent client who is promoting a new subdivision at 2850m height above sea level on the outskirts of Bogotá decided that the most sensible thing to do would be to build a house/office for the family in charge of caring for and maintaining the properties. This house replaces the pompous gates that are usually built in these cases and sets the standard for a discreet architecture in which the true enjoyment of the mountains, the countryside and the native vegetation is privileged, over the false displays typical of contemporary suburbs.

Save this picture!
© Simon Bosch
© Simon Bosch
Save this picture!
© Simon Bosch
© Simon Bosch

In this context, the house had to respond to almost opposite needs: to be the welcoming face for the visitors and residents of the subdivision and at the same time protect the privacy of its occupants. 

Save this picture!
© Simon Bosch
© Simon Bosch
Save this picture!
General Floor Plan
General Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Simon Bosch
© Simon Bosch

The answer was given by a construction that was previously located in this same place and that given its high deterioration was impossible to recover. However, its implantation had several advantages: A floor plan in the shape of a "T" that created a small entrance square, an ideal orientation so that all rooms received the morning and afternoon sun, and two levelled platforms 75cm apart.

Save this picture!
© Simon Bosch
© Simon Bosch
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Simon Bosch
© Simon Bosch

The floor plan of the new house copies a good part of the previous one, taking advantage of its virtues. Two volumes with a sloping roof overlap to define a domestic wing and a wing with the public service office. This formal operation defines the entrance square surrounded by a flower garden and gives independent access to the office and the home of the employees. The social area of the house articulates the two wings and benefits from the sum of its roofs reminiscent of the section of an industrial building. The sloping roofs in turn define a tall, horizontal window that allows the afternoon sun to enter the entire house. The low windows, on the other hand, are punctual and protect the privacy of the house.

Save this picture!
© Simon Bosch
© Simon Bosch
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Simon Bosch
© Simon Bosch

The house is essentially built with three materials. A paver with a 4 cm rounded edge that is used for the construction of the walls and painted white. A dark brown tablet for interior floors and for the deck. Its hue helps to capture the heat of the sun during the day, guaranteeing a good interior temperature at night. And finally stone for the exterior floors.

Save this picture!
© Simon Bosch
© Simon Bosch

In this house, opposite realities are synthesized: the presence of the public and the domestic; the generous entry of the sun that warms the spaces and the control of privacy by controlled openings; the iconic and literal reading of the house for those who experience it as such and the geometric abstraction of an object whose function is to be the gateway to a new place.

Save this picture!
© Simon Bosch
© Simon Bosch

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sopo, Sopó, Cundinamarca, Colombia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
L.Oberlaender Arquitectos
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesColombia
Cite: "The Keeper's House / L.Oberlaender Arquitectos" [Casa del cuidandero / L.Oberlaender Arquitectos] 25 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948365/the-keepers-house-loberlaender-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream