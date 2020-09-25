Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Vy Apartments / H.a

Vy Apartments / H.a

Vy Apartments / H.a
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

© Quang Dam© Quang Dam© Quang Dam© Quang Dam+ 40

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: H.a
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  85
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Quang Dam
  • Architect In Charge:H.a.
  • Structure:Kakale Company Limited
  • City:Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country:Vietnam
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. The site 5m x 17m is located in District 7, between a row of houses with mandatory planning regulations such as height, setback space, and balcony, etc. The house is designed for rent, including an office space on the ground floor and four apartments. 

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Section 02
Section 02
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The design team wanted to create a house surrounded by tropical gardens. The suspended floor structure is used for the ground floor space to remove the column in the angular position, thereby creating a smooth flow connecting the house and garden.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The house is impressive by its staircase, structured like wooden bars designed along the length of the house. The staircase is not only a transportation axis but also a ventilation opening for all apartments. It is like a garden of light and a resting place for meeting members of the house ...

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Third Floor Plan
Third Floor Plan
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The house receives a large amount of heat from the west, so the design solution in each apartment is the auxiliary functions that are pushed out, creating a sun filter including 3 layers: a balcony with green garden, curtain and door system and area cooking, eating and reading area to cover the sun for the main living space, but still, ensure a view of the river.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The process from the design stage to the construction completion took three years. Three years with many memories. Thank Vy's parents for their faith in the design team. Thank Vy for your hard work with the project. Thanks to the members of the design team who have followed the project from the beginning with the highest spirit.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Project location

Address:Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsVietnam
Cite: "Vy Apartments / H.a" 25 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948363/vy-apartments-ha> ISSN 0719-8884

