Schmidt Hammer Lassen's Mixed-Use K8 Tower in Norway Moves Forward

The sustainable mixed-use K8 tower, designed by Schmidt Hammer Lassen moves forward with final approval from the Stavanger City Council in Norway. The proposal aims to encourage future urban developments in the city and generates a new benchmark for sustainable and creative work environments.

Enhancing the city of Stavanger’s urban ambitions, the design scheme created by Schmidt Hammer Lassen puts in place a 16-story, 15,000-square-metre project. Located near the Central Station on a site which will be redeveloped into a green city park for pedestrians, K8 will provide new lines of connections in the surrounding neighborhood and to the city.

Accessible on 3 of its sides, the main entrance faces the park, transforming the ground floor into an integral part of the city. Re-envisioning public space, the project produces a new form of creative work environments. Optimized to the highest degree of user-friendliness and energy efficiency, the building takes on green terraces at different heights and orientations and the aluminum and glass façade increases daylight in the interior spaces.

The mixed-use complex housing offices is a vibrant and flexible space that includes restaurants, cultural institutions, and exhibition and conference spaces. Inspired by the local architectural heritage, K8 serves the neighborhood and the pedestrian network. Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects, part of global architecture and design firm Perkins and Will, has imagined “innovative ways of reducing energy consumption and the building’s CO2 footprint, targeting a BREEAM NOR Excellent and WELL Gold certification”.

In the first two floors of the tower, public programs will be hosted including a café, restaurant, canteen, lobby, flexible performance spaces, and multifunctional exhibitions and events space around a large amphitheater staircase. Currently located on the site, the church will be moved to Floors 3 and underground (U1), while upper floors will be used as office space in general. Finally, the top floor will include restaurants, bars, and public spaces with views of the city and the fjord.

