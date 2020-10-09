Lledoner XXXII House / Minimal Studio

+ 18

Lead Architect: J.David Martinez Jofre

City: Alcúdia

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. A remote place in the north of Mallorca is where this new project developed by Minimal Studio is located. Protected by ancient medieval walls, we access the main entrance through narrow and picturesque alleys, which give the project a special atmosphere and charm.

The main objective of the architectural intervention was to provide greater spatial amplitude inside the house. To eliminate the divisional excess, to unify rooms, not allow under any circumstances the non-use of each and every corner of the house. The aesthetics of the project have been projected based on the elements and coatings, mimicking the new materials and interventions with the current state of the house. A clear example of this is the adequacy from the kitchen to the vaulted stone wall, endowing the culinary room with an aura that is special, unique and unrepeatable, as if it had always been there, unaltered by the passage of time.

A mortar-based coating has been made on all the floors of the home, in addition to random vertical walls with the same material. Creating a continuous effect when receiving the praise of the natural light penetrating through the ample windows of the home.