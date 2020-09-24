Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Rühlstrasse House / Alex Lehnerer Architekten

Rühlstrasse House / Alex Lehnerer Architekten

Save this project
Rühlstrasse House / Alex Lehnerer Architekten

© Tobias Wootton© Tobias Wootton© Tobias Wootton© Tobias Wootton+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Germany
Save this picture!
© Tobias Wootton
© Tobias Wootton
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Tobias Wootton
© Tobias Wootton

Text description provided by the architects. The house at the edge of the forest is located in a typical 1960s German bungalow settlement. All on one floor, with large, partly inhabited roofs. Before, there was also a bungalow of the family's grandmother, with a hipped roof and low eaves, which was always present both inside and out.

Save this picture!
© Tobias Wootton
© Tobias Wootton

The hipped roof originates from this local idea. With the eaves as the horizon in front of the vertical forest. Inside it was to be a counter-design to the zoned living concept of the grandparents, with its former separation into representative and private areas.

Save this picture!
© Tobias Wootton
© Tobias Wootton

Therefore, the three children's rooms stand around the living area like on a campground. The parents live upstairs. The open ground floor is surrounded by the children.

Save this picture!
© Tobias Wootton
© Tobias Wootton

Sliding doors lead from each room to the outside, and virtually every element of the floor plan can be walked around. Construction is in in-situ concrete, on which the roof wave floats. The slightly inclined stairs form the central, concentrated moment of the house. With the 15m long joist at the front, it supports the upper floor. 

Save this picture!
© Tobias Wootton
© Tobias Wootton

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Alex Lehnerer Architekten
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany
Cite: "Rühlstrasse House / Alex Lehnerer Architekten" 24 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948274/ruhlstrasse-house-alex-lehnerer-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream