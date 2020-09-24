Finalists Released for Asian Edition of YTAA 2020

The Fundació Mies van der Rohe and Creative Europe have announced the 9 finalist projects competing to win the Asian Edition of Young Talent Architecture Award 2020 (YTAA 2020). Established in 2016, the YTAA “supports the talent of recently graduated Architects, Urban Planners and Landscape Architects who will be responsible for transforming our environment in the future."
The Asia Edition of YTAA 2020 was the first independent experience of YTAA with architecture education in China, India, Japan and South Korea, the four strategic partners of the European Union in Asia.
For this first edition, 139 projects were submitted by 190 students of 61 of architecture, landscape and urban design from 39 cities. The 9 finalists of the Asia Edition of YTAA 2020 are:
The Wall / Peiquan Ma + Yuan Liu + Jing Cheng + Yuxuan Liang + Zi'ang Li
Tianjin University, China
Plan for Kulangsu / Zhixuan Wang + Shaoji Wu
Tianjin University, China
SUPER CAMPUS / Xiruo Luo + Yujin Xue + ZishuoZhang + Xinning Hua + Qinglin Jin + Xiaoran Ma + Zhengling Jiang + Shuai Tong + Ziyu Liu + Liqun Hu + Xuezhou Yang + Yuting Jiang + Jingyi Huang
Tongji University, China
Mending the gap: Landscape conservation for the island of Aliabet / Shreeni Benjamin
CEPT University, India
Beach conservation project in Tsujido / Ryusuke Baba
Chiba University, Japan
The Wood Laboratory / Tazuru Harada
University of Tsukuba, Japan
New Style of the Artificial Earth / Wataru Maruyama
Tokyo University of Science, Japan
Field of Rooms / Daye Kim
Seoul National University, South Korea
Yulgok street / JiSoo Kim
Hanyang University (SOA), South Korea
The jury was formed by chairwoman Momoyo Kaijima, Minsuk Cho, Chitra Vishwanath, Li Xiangning, and Eduard Kögel. The 4 YTAA 2020 Winners and the 3 Winners of the Asian Edition of YTAA 2020 will be announced on 5th October 2020 at the beginning of the online Young Talent Architecture Award Day.