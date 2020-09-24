Finalists Released for Asian Edition of YTAA 2020

The Fundació Mies van der Rohe and Creative Europe have announced the 9 finalist projects competing to win the Asian Edition of Young Talent Architecture Award 2020 (YTAA 2020). Established in 2016, the YTAA “supports the talent of recently graduated Architects, Urban Planners and Landscape Architects who will be responsible for transforming our environment in the future."

The Asia Edition of YTAA 2020 was the first independent experience of YTAA with architecture education in China, India, Japan and South Korea, the four strategic partners of the European Union in Asia.

For this first edition, 139 projects were submitted by 190 students of 61 of architecture, landscape and urban design from 39 cities. The 9 finalists of the Asia Edition of YTAA 2020 are:

The Wall / Peiquan Ma + Yuan Liu + Jing Cheng + Yuxuan Liang + Zi'ang Li

Tianjin University, China

The Wall / Peiquan Ma + Yuan Liu + Jing Cheng + Yuxuan Liang + Zi'ang Li. Image Courtesy of YTAA

Plan for Kulangsu / Zhixuan Wang + Shaoji Wu

Tianjin University, China

Plan for Kulangsu / Zhixuan Wang + Shaoji Wu. Image Courtesy of YTAA

SUPER CAMPUS / Xiruo Luo + Yujin Xue + ZishuoZhang + Xinning Hua + Qinglin Jin + Xiaoran Ma + Zhengling Jiang + Shuai Tong + Ziyu Liu + Liqun Hu + Xuezhou Yang + Yuting Jiang + Jingyi Huang

Tongji University, China

SUPER CAMPUS / Xiruo Luo + Yujin Xue + ZishuoZhang + Xinning Hua + Qinglin Jin + Xiaoran Ma + Zhengling Jiang + Shuai Tong + Ziyu Liu + Liqun Hu + Xuezhou Yang + Yuting Jiang + Jingyi Huang. Image Courtesy of YTAA

Mending the gap: Landscape conservation for the island of Aliabet / Shreeni Benjamin

CEPT University, India

Mending the gap: Landscape conservation for the island of Aliabet / Shreeni Benjamin. Image Courtesy of YTAA

Beach conservation project in Tsujido / Ryusuke Baba

Chiba University, Japan

Beach conservation project in Tsujido / Ryusuke Baba. Image Courtesy of YTAA

The Wood Laboratory / Tazuru Harada

University of Tsukuba, Japan

The Wood Laboratory / Tazuru Harada. Image Courtesy of YTAA

New Style of the Artificial Earth / Wataru Maruyama

Tokyo University of Science, Japan

New Style of the Artificial Earth / Wataru Maruyama. Image Courtesy of YTAA

Field of Rooms / Daye Kim

Seoul National University, South Korea

Field of Rooms / Daye Kim. Image Courtesy of YTAA

Yulgok street / JiSoo Kim

Hanyang University (SOA), South Korea

Yulgok street / JiSoo Kim. Image Courtesy of YTAA

The jury was formed by chairwoman Momoyo Kaijima, Minsuk Cho, Chitra Vishwanath, Li Xiangning, and Eduard Kögel. The 4 YTAA 2020 Winners and the 3 Winners of the Asian Edition of YTAA 2020 will be announced on 5th October 2020 at the beginning of the online Young Talent Architecture Award Day.