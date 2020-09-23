Finalists Released for 2020 Young Talent Architecture Award

Save this picture! The 12 finalists of YTAA 2020. Image Courtesy of YTAA

The Fundació Mies van der Rohe and Creative Europe have announced the 12 finalist projects competing to win the Young Talent Architecture Award 2020 (YTAA 2020) and the 9 finalist projects competing to win the Asian Edition of YTAA 2020.

Established in 2016, the YTAA “supports the talent of recently graduated Architects, Urban Planners and Landscape Architects who will be responsible for transforming our environment in the future." For this edition, 382 projects were submitted from over 155 European, South American, Asian schools of architecture, landscape and urban design which were narrowed down to a shortlist of 43 projects by an esteemed jury of architects and curators.

The 12 finalists of YTAA 2020 are:

Between the Things / Michael Strixner

Vienna University of Technology. Architecture and Planning. Austria

Off the Grid / Willem Hubrechts

University of Leuven, Belgium

Temporary use as a new right to the city / Gaspar Lambé + Vianney Soulard

Catholic University of Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium

Conditions and Contradictions on the Furka Pass / Edvardas Bukota

ETH Zurich, Switzerland

Three places to inhabit the mountain range in the Maule region / Pía Montero + Maria Jesús Molina + Antonia Ossa

University of Talca, Chile

Golden Canal / Kateřina Průchová

Czech Technical University, Czech Republic

OASI / Álvaro Alcázar Del Águila + Eduard Llargués + Roser Garcia + Sergio Sangalli

Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya - Barcelona Tech, Spain

Vulnerable Architecture as Ephemeral Fossil / Luca Petrányi

Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design, Hungary

Commonplace / Natalia Podejko

University of Liechtenstein, Liechtenstein

Forensics of Grenfell / Seva Yurchenko + Sonja Draskovic

University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Polyvalent Models / Oliver Carter

London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom

Stage for the City / Monika Marinova

London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom

The jury members of YTAA 2020 are chairwoman Martine de Maeseneer, Oleg Drozdov, RosarioTalevi, Juliet Leach and Bet Capdeferro. The 4 YTAA 2020 Winners and the 3 Winners of the Asian Edition of YTAA 2020 will be announced on 5th October 2020 at the beginning of the online Young Talent Architecture Award Day.

News via Fundació Mies van der Rohe.