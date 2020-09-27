LK Apartment / flipê arquitetura

Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartment Interiors
Pinheiros, Brazil
  • Architects: flipê arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rodrigo Xavier
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Electrolux, Fischer, Cadeira Nômade, Delta, Empreiteira Dinâmica Construções e Reformas, Fernando Jaeger, Lorenzetti, Marcenaria MPingo, Philco, Serralheria Lopes, Tapeçaria ZL Decorações, Tinta Coral, Tramontina, África Mármores
  • Lead Architects:Gabriela Mestriner, Natalia Minas
  • City:Pinheiros
  • Country:Brazil
© Rodrigo Xavier
Text description provided by the architects. 40m2 that contain all the needs that the small area can provide. The project aims to absorb the needs of life in the metropolis and promote experience with the area that exists, taking full advantage of all that the architectural atmosphere can offer.

© Rodrigo Xavier
Plan
Plan
© Rodrigo Xavier
Integration is the primary objective, few key elements that unify and delimit the space, dividing the open plan in a tenuous way, through its main elements; The bookcase element contains a cabinet and countertop, which shows and integrates the social sector with kitchen, and on the other hand conceals and separates the service and intimate areas. The upholstered element integrates sofa and bed, social and intimate sector, while delimiting areas, through a backrest that is also a headboard.

© Rodrigo Xavier
The transitions are light and delicate, coexisting in an open plant. The white, monochromatic kitchen mimics the space, making it even more sober and integrated, allowing the uses to exist in harmony, without contrasting.

© Rodrigo Xavier
Optimizing space and materials, the ribbed slab was explored in its natural state in the project, showing the structure and giving one more breath to the right foot. Without a ceiling, the lighting also follows the structure and natural alignment of the construction system and positions itself intuitively. Metallic rebars and jeans fabric were consciously specified, optimizing materials and possibilities. All choices value the original materiality of each element.

© Rodrigo Xavier
Project location

Address:Pinheiros, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

flipê arquitetura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "LK Apartment / flipê arquitetura" [Apartamento LK / flipê arquitetura] 27 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948239/lk-apartment-flipe-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

