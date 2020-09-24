Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Westerschans 1A Apartment Building / Zoetmulder + Jeanne Dekkers Architectuur

Westerschans 1A Apartment Building / Zoetmulder + Jeanne Dekkers Architectuur

Apartments, Social Housing, Retail
Goes, The Netherlands
© Jeroen Verrecht

Text description provided by the architects. This multifunctional apartment building contains a large supermarket, retail space, and 83 social rental homes, of which 13 are quay-side houses. Westerschans 1A is the first phase of the new residential, work, and leisure area on the edge of central Goes. The Westerschans area directly borders the historic city centre, the ring-road, and the water of the Havenkanaal. Westerschans 1A is part of the urban development plan that Jeanne Dekkers Architectuur and ZOETMULDER designed for the entire Westerschans area.

© Jeroen Verrecht
Plan
Plan
© Jeroen Verrecht

This development consists of three building blocks with a varied program of social housing, owner-occupied apartments, commercial spaces, care homes, a supermarket, catering establishments, and a hotel. Articulation of the main form Westerschans 1A is located on the south side of the Westerschans in Goes and has a consistent architectural identity on all sides.

© Jeroen Verrecht

The height of the tower gives identity to the Westerschans, recognisable from a distance. In parallel, the concentrated program ensures that the remainder of the building retains a modest height. The building volume is further divided into different sections, giving the appearance of a reduced scale relative to the whole mass. An opening on the south side frames a view of the city centre.

© Jeroen Verrecht

Life on the quay On the ground floor a new housing type is introduced: the quay house. These quay houses consist of a half-width plan across two floors. As a result, there are thirteen front doors along the quay, which encourages inhabitation to break out along the car-free quay. The pilasters on the ground floor are finished with either a brick bench or planter. These built-in furnishings mark a semi-private space for the quay houses, stimulating use by the residents.

© Jeroen Verrecht

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Goes, The Netherlands

About this office
Jeanne Dekkers Architectuur
Zoetmulder
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSocial HousingCommercial ArchitectureRetailThe Netherlands
Cite: "Westerschans 1A Apartment Building / Zoetmulder + Jeanne Dekkers Architectuur" 24 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948173/westerschans-1a-apartment-building-zoetmulder-plus-jeanne-dekkers-architectuur> ISSN 0719-8884

