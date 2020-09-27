Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Ukraine
  5. BWTC (Best Way To Cup) Coffee Shop / AKZ Architectura

BWTC (Best Way To Cup) Coffee Shop / AKZ Architectura

Save this project
BWTC (Best Way To Cup) Coffee Shop / AKZ Architectura

© Lesha Yanchenkov© Lesha Yanchenkov© Lesha Yanchenkov© Lesha Yanchenkov+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop, Renovation, Coffee Shop Interiors
Kyiv, Ukraine
  • Architects: AKZ Architectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  57
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lesha Yanchenkov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Ikea, Corona 3d Max, Custom made furniture
  • Lead Architects:Artem Vakhrin, Katya Zuieva
  • City:Kyiv
  • Country:Ukraine
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lesha Yanchenkov
© Lesha Yanchenkov

Text description provided by the architects. Best Way To Cup Coffee Shop, located in a house built of royal brick, was built in the late 19th, early 20th century, near Lviv Square.

Save this picture!
© Lesha Yanchenkov
© Lesha Yanchenkov
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Lesha Yanchenkov
© Lesha Yanchenkov

Our platform was a narrow and deep room with arched openings, a total area of 57 square meters. The first floor has a «to go» function. There are several seats on one side and on another side has all coffee processes organized in one line, without interfering with the movement of people, creating contact between the barista and the guest.

Save this picture!
© Lesha Yanchenkov
© Lesha Yanchenkov

On the second floor, we set up a table for 4 people and a group of tables with closer seats. We focused on the neat integration of the cafe into the historical environment, removing the old brickwork, showing its texture.

Save this picture!
© Lesha Yanchenkov
© Lesha Yanchenkov

Lighting has different scenarios for a stay and emphasizes the structure of the room. Gradient beam — the main element of the direction of movement of guests, as well as the delimiter of processes. A transparent glass door leading into the courtyard — strengthens the cafe's connection with the city.

Save this picture!
© Lesha Yanchenkov
© Lesha Yanchenkov

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bulvarno-Kudriavska St, 14, Kyiv, Ukraine

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AKZ Architectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsUkraine
Cite: "BWTC (Best Way To Cup) Coffee Shop / AKZ Architectura" 27 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948152/bwtc-best-way-to-cup-coffee-shop-akz-architectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream