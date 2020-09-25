Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. Boa Mistura’s Headquarters / ESTUYO Studio

Boa Mistura’s Headquarters / ESTUYO Studio

Save this project
Boa Mistura’s Headquarters / ESTUYO Studio

© Javier de Paz García© Javier de Paz García© Javier de Paz García© Javier de Paz García+ 33

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Cultural Architecture, Renovation, Cowork Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: ESTUYO Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  247
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Javier de Paz García
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Gabarró, Klein, Ecoforest, Panasonic, Polytherm
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz García
© Javier de Paz García

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Puente de Vallecas’ neighbourhood, next to Madrid’s M-30 beltway, the new Boa Mistura’s headquarters occupy the ground floor of a 1960’s building.

Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz García
© Javier de Paz García
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz García
© Javier de Paz García

A tailor-made suit. A former car repair workshop, the volume is cut lengthwise and divided into two different environments (an office area and a warehouse) that converge in a new workshop at the back of the plot. Each of both areas present specific spatial sequences, from more public to more private, concluding in the workshop, that becomes the real core of Boa Mistura’s activity.

Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz García
© Javier de Paz García
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz García
© Javier de Paz García
Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz García
© Javier de Paz García

A rough diamond. The installation of the underfloor heating and cooling system powered by aerothermal energy provides artists the necessary comfort to work in spaces from 4 up to 6m high. The rest of the construction materials are exposed. Vestiges from previous lives of the building, new partition walls (made with concrete blocks and brick) as well as all  the  new woodwork and locksmith elements are displayed with their natural finishings.

Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz García
© Javier de Paz García
Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz García
© Javier de Paz García
Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz García
© Javier de Paz García

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ESTUYO Studio
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Boa Mistura’s Headquarters / ESTUYO Studio" [Diamante Bruto, Nueva Sede de Boa Mistura / ESTUYO Studio] 25 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948151/boa-misturas-headquarters-estuyo-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream