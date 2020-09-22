Submit a Project Advertise
LAN-4 Installation / oe architect

LAN-4 Installation / oe architect

© Josema Cutillas

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Installations & Structures, Temporary Installations
Fuenmayor, Spain
  • Architects: oe architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  53 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Josema Cutillas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Garnica Plywood, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Espejo Ecológico, Trimble Navigation
© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas

Text description provided by the architects. The project was the result of the proposal for an ephemeral architecture competition, called the International Architecture Festival of Logroño, La Rioja Spain, the project was the winner of several proposals from different countries.

© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas
Site
Site
© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas

The architecture festival was held in the capital of La Rioja, from September 03 to 06, 2020. The project is located on the shores of the city of Logroño, in a field of vineyards, called Viña Lanciano, owned by Bodegas LAN.

© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas

Design; proposes an abstraction, which starts from the figure of the most used wine bottle, with a capacity of 750 ml. Its peculiar elongated figure with that elegant touch of glass, creates our concept, a form; which is a tribute to its quality and prestige.

© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas
Elevations
Elevations
© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas

4 sides represent each of the stations, a vertical element that rises 7.50 m, an ephemeral landmark, stands out within the site, which bathes the Ebro river. Its outer faces are made up of a mirror-skin, a similarity to elegant glass and creates a reflection of your changing environment, throughout the year.

Attached are some images of the project already built, it should be noted that, according to the Festival organizers, the project was going to be removed at the end of the festival, but it was so much to the liking of the visitors and their own, that they decided to leave it permanently in the vineyard.

© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas

Project location

Address:Viña Lanciano de Bodegas LAN, La Rioja, Spain

