AMDL CIRCLE, Michele De Lucchi and YACademy Students Join Forces for Milan's Suburbs

Inoltre, a new project by Unipol Group, aims to revive Milan's suburbs with art and beauty. Three suburban areas, belonging to the municipalities number 5, 8, and 9 of Milan, will be the focus of the project. Unipol will conduct research, host events and interventions to begin the rehabilitation, in a context which can typically be complex and of difficult management. The project will have an international scope, with coordination by the University of Pavia and interventions led by YAC. These will include the realization of 3 micro-architectural and tactical urbanism interventions, intended to bring authorial architecture where it is not usually seen; quality where there are economically-led decisions; and beauty where it is not usually searched for.

The activities will take place in Senigallia Street - a huge complex of 48,000 square meters owned by the Unipol Group that was recently transformed into a drive-in, giving new life to a post-COVID-19 summer in Milan. For the first intervention, YAC involved the architect Michele De Lucchi who will collaborate with a group of 15 YACademy students during the next months. Together, they will work on the design and realization of an architectural intervention that will revitalize the Bruzzanese background.

The concept for the area, proposed by AMDL CIRCLE - the multidisciplinary studio led by architect Michele De Lucchi - will be defined and transformed by the actions of the students. It is part of the research framework that AMDL CIRCLE implemented during the pandemic, realizing a series of original and unprecedented studies to creatively answer the challenges of post-globalization and post-pandemic cities. One of these studies looks at the world of urban markets, defining removable installations that can be reconfigurable and which have a huge aesthetic impact. These are structures that are able to support retailing in various neighborhoods, while also creating landmarks that can become reference points for cities.

Meant to be moved and to follow the needs of the community, the installations aim to be a mechanism for restoring relationships and socialization between people. This follows the logic of the relationship that is formed between producer and consumer, which has vanished with the arrival of modern supermarkets. These interventions, made of lightweight materials, are focused on triggering a mechanism of involvement and responsibility from the community, which will be heavily involved in the realization and maintenance of the project. The aim is to create a permanent worksite style that will help define a sense of belonging and affection to the place in which someone lives. That same person will then become its author and keeper.

The activity will start in October and will end in December, by the Day of Saint Ambrose.