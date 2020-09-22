Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Vietnam
  5. Kate's Kafe / TON Architects

Kate's Kafe / TON Architects

Save this project
Kate's Kafe / TON Architects

© Nguyen Hoang Anh Tuan© Nguyen Hoang Anh Tuan© Nguyen Hoang Anh Tuan© Nguyen Hoang Anh Tuan+ 37

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Phong An, Vietnam
  • Architects: TON Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nguyen Hoang Anh Tuan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, INAX, Adobe, Rainbow Paint
  • Architect In Charge:TON Architects
  • Design Team:Ton That Hoang Anh, Nguyen Quang Buu
  • City:Phong An
  • Country:Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nguyen Hoang Anh Tuan
© Nguyen Hoang Anh Tuan

Text description provided by the architects. With a land area of ​​365 m2, the architect only used 90 m2 to build this project, the rest of the land is for kids zone and outdoor coffee space alternated with water and plants. The Kate’s Kafe located on a town about 20km north of Hue city, along the Sia River across the town, next to a small boat dock. The guests come for coffee can see the river with boats passing.

Save this picture!
© Nguyen Hoang Anh Tuan
© Nguyen Hoang Anh Tuan
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Nguyen Hoang Anh Tuan
© Nguyen Hoang Anh Tuan

Using materials such as bricks and cement to bring friendliness and closeness to people.  The project is fully exploited to bring a multi-dimensional view, the overall space is connected from the front yard to the riverbank, from the inside space to the next empty area.  The inside space is not too wide, but the high roof took the atmosphere to a further ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Nguyen Hoang Anh Tuan
© Nguyen Hoang Anh Tuan

Two high-rise walls made from bricks are the highlight of the Kate’s Kafe. The windows of different sizes are arranged randomly to create a sense of comfort and relaxation when guests come to enjoy the space in the coffee shop. The project is limited to the usual decorative details, maximizing the use of light and materials to bring a coffee space that is both luxurious and close to people.

Save this picture!
© Nguyen Hoang Anh Tuan
© Nguyen Hoang Anh Tuan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Phong An, Phong Điền District, Thua Thien Hue, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TON Architects
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopVietnam
Cite: "Kate's Kafe / TON Architects" 22 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948105/kates-kafe-ton-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream