Minomi House / Hankura Design

Houses, House Interiors • Japan Architects: Hankura Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 98 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Photographs Photographs: Shinichi Sato

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Vectorworks Ogawa Koutaro ∞Yurikosha , Planet Japan , takachiho-shirasu Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Hankura Design

Landscape: LANDSCAPE NIWATAN, Zenjiro Hashimoto

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. A one-story house surrounded by a natural garden in the Minomi district of Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture. With Zenjiro Hashimoto, who was designed for the couple and is in charge of landscaping from the beginning, We repeatedly discussed the relationship between the site, the garden and the house.

The main building has a large LDK, bedroom, and storage, and the guest room and bath are arranged like a separate building, each has a small garden. The arrangement was diagonal to the land and each garden was not a square, but a more natural and organic form of garden.

Also, with this configuration, it is possible to maintain an appropriate distance from the next house, It fulfills the couple's desire to protect the privacy and openness while maximizing the enjoyment of the garden. You can view the garden from all angles, and with various expressions depending on the season, it enriches the interior like art. In particular, by opening all the shoji screens and sliding doors, the garden and the room become an integrated space, making it possible to feel a more dynamic nature.