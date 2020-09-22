Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Minomi House / Hankura Design

Minomi House / Hankura Design

Minomi House / Hankura Design

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Japan
  Architects: Hankura Design
  Area:  98
  Year:  2017
  Photographs:  Shinichi Sato
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Vectorworks, Ogawa Koutaro ∞Yurikosha, Planet Japan, takachiho-shirasu
  Architect In Charge:Hankura Design
  Landscape:LANDSCAPE NIWATAN, Zenjiro Hashimoto
  Country:Japan
© Shinichi Sato

Text description provided by the architects. A one-story house surrounded by a natural garden in the Minomi district of Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture. With Zenjiro Hashimoto, who was designed for the couple and is in charge of landscaping from the beginning, We repeatedly discussed the relationship between the site, the garden and the house.

© Shinichi Sato
Plan
Plan
© Shinichi Sato

The main building has a large LDK, bedroom, and storage, and the guest room and bath are arranged like a separate building, each has a small garden. The arrangement was diagonal to the land and each garden was not a square, but a more natural and organic form of garden.

© Shinichi Sato

Also, with this configuration, it is possible to maintain an appropriate distance from the next house, It fulfills the couple's desire to protect the privacy and openness while maximizing the enjoyment of the garden. You can view the garden from all angles, and with various expressions depending on the season, it enriches the interior like art. In particular, by opening all the shoji screens and sliding doors, the garden and the room become an integrated space, making it possible to feel a more dynamic nature.

© Shinichi Sato

