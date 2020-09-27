Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Stairs as a Key Design Element in 15 Works of Mexican Architecture

Stairs as a Key Design Element in 15 Works of Mexican Architecture

Save this article
Stairs as a Key Design Element in 15 Works of Mexican Architecture

Entrepinos / Taller Hector Barroso. Image © Rory GardinerFloating House / Talleresque. Image © Studio Chirika SMA-GSM Offices / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Image © Rafael GamoCENTRO / TEN Arquitectos. Image © Luis Gordoa+ 16

Stairways are central to access and mobility within a space, and yet, they often take a backseat to other elements of design within a work of architecture. However, Mexican firm PRODUCTORA has put them at the forefront of many of their projects, notably the Teopanzolco Cultural Center.

This and many other examples from around the world demonstrate how stairs can be integrated into a project using a wide variety of materials and design techniques. A while back, our Brazilian team covered several projects that illustrate the role stairways play in design. In this article, we will highlight several stair-centric Mexican works, from public spaces to schools to houses, to once again demonstrate how stairways shape and influence spaces.

Planta y Oficinas Doxsteel Fasteners Manufacturing Mexico / Vieyra Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Bautista House / PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro
Bautista House / PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro

Casa Lomas II / Paola Calzada Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Lomas II House / Paola Calzada Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro
Lomas II House / Paola Calzada Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro

Bautista House / PRODUCTORA

Save this picture!
Bautista House / PRODUCTORA. Image © Onnis Luque
Bautista House / PRODUCTORA. Image © Onnis Luque

Polyforum Siqueiros Galleries / BNKR

Save this picture!
Polyforum Siqueiros Galleries / BNKR Guarda esta imagen en tus favoritos. Image
Polyforum Siqueiros Galleries / BNKR Guarda esta imagen en tus favoritos. Image

Entrepinos / Taller Hector Barroso

Floating House / Talleresque

Save this picture!
Floating House / Talleresque. Image © Studio Chirika
Floating House / Talleresque. Image © Studio Chirika

SMA-GSM Offices / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Save this picture!
SMA-GSM Offices / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo
SMA-GSM Offices / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo

Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA

Save this picture!
Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro
Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro

SONATA / Arkham Projects

Save this picture!
SONATA / Arkham Projects. Image © Tamara Uribe
SONATA / Arkham Projects. Image © Tamara Uribe

CENTRO / TEN Arquitectos

Save this picture!
CENTRO / TEN Arquitectos. Image © Luis Gordoa
CENTRO / TEN Arquitectos. Image © Luis Gordoa

Escuela de Iniciación Artística / ORIGEN 19º41'53'' N

Save this picture!
Escuela de Iniciación Artística / ORIGEN 19º41'53'' N. Image © Luis Gordoa
Escuela de Iniciación Artística / ORIGEN 19º41'53'' N. Image © Luis Gordoa

Emiliano Zapata Building / HGR Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Emiliano Zapata House / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau
Emiliano Zapata House / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau

Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano

Save this picture!
Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano. Image © Onnis Luque
Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano. Image © Onnis Luque

Pórtico Palmeto Building / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Save this picture!
Pórtico Palmeto Building / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa
Pórtico Palmeto Building / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa

Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA

Save this picture!
Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA. Image © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA. Image © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Stairs as a Key Design Element in 15 Works of Mexican Architecture " [15 obras en México en donde las escaleras son una pieza clave en el diseño arquitectónico] 27 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947990/stairs-as-a-key-design-element-in-15-works-of-mexican-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream