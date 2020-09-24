Iguaçu Building / Smart - Arquitetura para a vida contemporânea

+ 42

Text description provided by the architects. We wanted an architecture without superfluous, but that welcomed the essential with extreme sophistication. We found in art the ideal way to establish dialogue with the neighborhood and express our opinion. The artist Heloísa Crocco filled the concrete lines with her work of topomorphic alphabet, present in the brises and the first floor panel. Her language full of codes and symbolisms establishes a bridge between the ancestral and the contemporary. The result is a lively and dynamic façade, on the border between interior and exterior, and between architecture and art.

An architecture that speaks of our essence and our noblest values, inviting us to explore the intersections between the ancestral and the contemporary, between the natural and the urban. On the border between interior and exterior, and between architecture and art.

Buildings are also citizens. They occupy and share the urban space. They dialogue with the city through its architecture, an extension of the individual personality of its residents. Internally an architecture must make it possible to contemplate the landscape. Externally it must aspire to be contemplated.

Along the trajectory of innovation and responsibility of Smart, Iguaçu establishes a new aesthetic and technical level, which redefines standards of comfort and thermoacoustic efficiency. A project that unites the contemporary architecture of Smart, the art of Heloísa Crocco and the design of Saccaro.