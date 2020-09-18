SOM Imagines New Waterfront Neighborhood for Zhuhai, China's Most Livable City

Zhuhai, connected to international finance and tourism centers Hong Kong and Macau via the longest sea-crossing bridge in the world, was recently given the title of China’s most livable city. In efforts to develop the growing tech hub, even more, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) will transform the city’s waterfront, creating a blueprint for future development.

Selected from a shortlist of 10 global design firms to create Jiuzhou Bay, SOM has designed a new experience for China’s eco-conscious city in the coastal region known as the Greater Bay Area. Inspired by Zhuhai’s maritime history, the project generates “a lively, low-carbon waterfront community in the burgeoning tech hub on the Pearl River Delta”. The new 5.6 million-square-foot mixed-use neighborhood will feature offices, residences, retail, and infrastructure.

Generating five modular canopies that envelop three sides of a 1.8 million-square-foot port, the project creates “a series of covered pedestrian alleyways, a lively retail environment, and interlinked courtyards along the waterfront promenade”. Moreover, the Jiuzhou Bay sets new standards for public transit, with plans for a robust transportation hub that offers connections to land, sea, and rail across more than 40 acres. A 1,045-foot-tall tower rises at the heart of the neighborhood, creating a recognizable structure and comprising 64 floors, of which 35 are for office space. The structure is topped by a 20-story hotel, a bar, and an observation deck.

The forms of the canopies are inspired by the local legend of the Fisher Girl and reflect the fishing nets commonly seen on the coastline throughout the region. We wanted our design to resonate with the culture and history of Zhuhai, and to evoke a story that’s familiar to everyone who lives there. -- Sean Ragasa, SOM Design Director.

Designed to celebrate Zhuhai’s sea and sun, the region’s most abundant natural resources, the project seeks to reduce natural gas consumption, conserve water, and create a comfortable environment for residents, office workers, shoppers, and nightlife seekers. Finally, “the canopies also increase interior comfort and building efficiency by filtering daylight, harvesting energy via photovoltaic panels, and capturing rainwater”.

Jiuzhou Bay