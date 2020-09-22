The Quayside Mix Use Development / CL3 Architects

+ 20

Design Team: William Lim, Clinton Tsoi, Howard Ma

City: Hong Kong

Country: Hong Kong (SAR)

Text description provided by the architects. The Quayside is an innovative mix use development that promotes a healthy working environment mixing work, dine, recreation, relaxation into a green oasis amidst an industrial neighbourhood in Hong Kong.

With the office lobby on the ground level, retail on the first and second levels, and a large green podium on the third level, circular openings were created to visually connect and integrate the various functions, while planting with self irrigation and lighting system forms column structures puncturing through these openings.

A grand spiral stair connects the second to the third level4,300m² podium garden, equipped with a jogging path. The criteria for a WELL certification that includes air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort and mind are carefully integrated to achieve a healthy work place amidst a stark, industrial context being transformed.

Awarded both LEED Platinum and BEAM Plus Platinum certification with WELL GOLD certification due to received (delayed due to COVID-19).

The notion of “green” is achieved in these main gestures:

1. Incorporating massive amount of planting through self irrigation system. Creating vertical green columns by puncturing the floors and creating connectivity.

2. Utilizing a passive solar design with brise-soleilto filter heat on the perimeter, fully openable shop fronts on the interior to bring natural light into the space.

3. Incorporating recycle bins, healthy vending machines, relaxation podium, jogging trail, smart information systems to achieve the highest level of WELL standard.

4. Creating interconnectivity among office reception and the retail podium through creation of slab openings to enhance a work-rest-play balanced lifestyle.

The beauty of green oasis blurs the boundary of the building and integrates its interior and exterior. People who work here can not only work in a healthy and comfortable way, but also find what they need without going out. What CL3 creates is a new and avant-garde complex functional space.