Osotspa Office Building / Plan Architect

+ 31

Office Buildings • Thailand Architects: Plan Architect

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 9090 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Panoramic Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project American Standard Asia Aluminium , Stone and Rose , TOA , WILLY Manufacturers:

Design Team : Korkiat Kittisoponpong, Sikarin Udomwong

Client: Osotspa Co., Ltd.

Design Year: 2010

Project Type: Office

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The main design concept of the project come from the surrounding. North of the site adjacent to a busy highway with traffic noise and air pollution. East of the site located an old carpark building. Main entrance of the site is on the west. These factors and constraints influence the design process of the building.

The building is rotated away from the high way to avoid noise and pollution while opening up toward the entrance. As a result, the building also avoids undesirable afternoon sun from the west. Building circulation, elevators, stairs and restrooms located on the east side of the building to block morning sunlight and sight of old car-park building. Solid walls on the west reduce solar heat gain. On the other hand, most of the windows are on the north and south.

To avoid facing the highway directly, building mass on the same level as a highway is tilted away creating the unique mass that responds to the context. The vertical zig-zag facade prevents office area from direct sunlight. The angled facade then divide in vertical stripe and shift around to make building mass more dynamic. Another benefit of the zig-zag facade is that the overall form of the building become less massive. The rising vertical pattern also symbolizes the growth of the corporate. Building enclosure and opening pattern also form zig-zag vertical lines to reflect the architectural language of building form while reducing solar heat gain.