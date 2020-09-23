Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Ukraine
  5. OM NOM NOM Vegan Cafe / replus design bureau

OM NOM NOM Vegan Cafe / replus design bureau

Save this project
OM NOM NOM Vegan Cafe / replus design bureau
Save this picture!
© Sosnov Max
© Sosnov Max

© Sosnov Max© Sosnov Max© Sosnov Max© Sosnov Max+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
L'viv, Ukraine
  • Lead Architects:Khrystyna Badzyan, Vitalii Kulchytskyy, Dmytro Sorokevych
  • Design Team:replus design bureau
  • Furniture:dobro design studio, Mayer Trade
  • Engineering:IQdim, Gorchyn Luxury Concept House
  • Glass Works:Андрій Кіт
  • Metal Works:Igor Slobodyan
  • Wall Illustations:Liva Ruka
  • City:L'viv
  • Country:Ukraine
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Sosnov Max
© Sosnov Max

Text description provided by the architects. OMNOMNOM – is the recently opened Vegan Café, located at the Futura HUB, Lviv. The Café has a friendly atmosphere and it offers a wide variety of organic meals. The Café aims to develop and improve the philosophy of life and its quantity.

Save this picture!
© Sosnov Max
© Sosnov Max
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Sosnov Max
© Sosnov Max

The restaurant’s area is 380 square meters that promote the rational use of natural resources and a healthy lifestyle. The Authors of this place have successfully developed a general concept of simple, natural, and concise open space perfectly zoned with furniture. There are two floors available for visitors: the first one with the massive central concrete barrack and the second one offers a variety of cozy places to hang out.

Save this picture!
© Sosnov Max
© Sosnov Max

The interior has been designed mostly with industrial building materials, moreover, its designers decided not to use standard ceramic tables, so the place is full of authentic wooden tabletops. The walls are decorated with paintings of animals and birds.

Save this picture!
© Sosnov Max
© Sosnov Max
Save this picture!
© Sosnov Max
© Sosnov Max

The unique feature of the restaurant is that the OMNOMNOM is full of the living trees inside. Along with the wooden furniture, it seems to be tastefully decorated together with the concrete walls. Overall, the visual appearance is unforgettable together with fabric chairs, fine-wood interior, and the neon sign above the entrance. The lighting of the placement also plays a significant role in the appearance thanks to multiple suspended light sources. Industrial accents of the interior harmonize with the environment and the urban landscape in general.

Save this picture!
© Sosnov Max
© Sosnov Max

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kulparkivska St, 200a, L'viv, L'vivs'ka oblast, Ukraine

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
replus design bureau
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsUkraine
Cite: "OM NOM NOM Vegan Cafe / replus design bureau" 23 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947901/om-nom-nom-vegan-cafe-replus-design-bureau> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream