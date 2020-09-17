Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. United States
  5. Off-White Flagship Store Miami / Virgil Abloh + AMO

Off-White Flagship Store Miami / Virgil Abloh + AMO

Save this project
Off-White Flagship Store Miami / Virgil Abloh + AMO

Courtesy of Off-WhiteCourtesy of Off-WhiteCourtesy of Off-WhiteCourtesy of Off-White+ 39

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Retail Interiors
Miami, United States
  • Architects: AMO; Designers: Virgil Abloh
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  262
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Off-White
Courtesy of Off-White

Text description provided by the architects. Located at 127 NE 41 Street, in the heart of the city’s dynamic and expanding Design District, the bi-floor space has been designed by Off-White’s founder and creative director, Virgil Abloh together with AMO—the boundary-pushing research and design branch of the renowned architecture firm OMA led by Samir Bantal. The collaboration between Abloh and AMO represents an ongoing dialogue between the two that was sparked by the jointly developed exhibition Figures of Speech.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Off-White
Courtesy of Off-White

The property holds a number of distinct aesthetic markers, including an opaque polycarbonate facade. Through this exterior layer, Off-White’s new visual marker—a pair of hands extended upward—is visible above a bright orange “X,” another of the brand’s signatures.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Off-White
Courtesy of Off-White
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Off-White
Courtesy of Off-White

The ‘X’ overlays the word ‘SHOP’ indicating that this is not simply a shop. Instead, Abloh and AMO developed a platform for Off-White’s diverse identity, driven by Abloh’s multidisciplinary engagement. The ‘X’ results from the ongoing endeavor of Abloh and AMO to redefine the world of Off-WhiteTM retail, which is driven by questions such as: What is the role of a shop in today’s tech-driven, social media-focused society?

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Off-White
Courtesy of Off-White

The flagship store explores the idea of the modern fulfillment center, by offering visitors a physical community space for interaction and brand engagement. The multiplicity of activities and experiences to be explored is facilitated by the flexibility of the space. A floor to ceiling movable wall serves as a secondary façade, that can be pushed back inviting the public street into the brand’s perimeter. As such, public space is created to host a variety of functions, such as public art display, mini catwalks, and musical performance. The first floor’s flexible floorplan creates moments for more intimate and exclusive engagement with the world of Off-WhiteTM.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Befitting Miami and its warm temperatures, the floors are rendered in concrete, which helps in keeping the interior from overheating and is lightly stained. Shelving is done in stainless steel; rails in black marquina and white Carrara marble. Corrugated metal walls, mesh ceiling panels and tubular ceiling lights amplify Off-White’s industrial-blank canvas impression, referencing ‘fulfillment center’ esthetics, while a centerpiece staircase—finished in an electric blue—pays an unexpected, striking nod to the Magic City’s famed history of neon color.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Off-White
Courtesy of Off-White

In total, the Miami flagship features 262 square meters (2,820 square feet) of space, across two floors. Always seeking to merge fashion with art and pubic activities, Abloh has included a 1 square meter (441 square feet) stock room in his store, that will be visible to passersby and shoppers through a completely transparent glass wall that is recessed within the building. To that point, the Miami flagship will also feature customizable elements in its layout and framework, with transformative fixtures that can rapidly change a retail floor into a multi-use event platform. All of the store’s furniture—custom made in Italy for Off-WhiteTM—features wheels, for easier rearrangement. Flexibility is key.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Off-White
Courtesy of Off-White

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:127 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Virgil Abloh
Office
AMO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsUnited States
Cite: "Off-White Flagship Store Miami / Virgil Abloh + AMO" 17 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947899/off-white-flagship-store-miami-virgil-abloh-plus-amo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream