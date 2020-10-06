Submit a Project Advertise
House 1/3 / Momento

House 1/3 / Momento

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Villa San Nicolas, Argentina
  • Architects: Momento
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Lumion, Drevo amoblamientos, Merlino, Open Tech, Peirano, Roca, Trimble
  • Lead Architects:Gabriel Colombo, Federico Biderbost, Gastón Biderbost
  • Engineering:Raúl Cabanillas
  • Collaborators:Araceli Figueroa
  • City:Villa San Nicolas
  • Country:Argentina
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Text description provided by the architects. Casa 1/3 is the first of a series of 3 houses located on the same block in Villa San Nicolás, a quiet municipality on the outskirts of the City of Córdoba, Argentina.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
Section
Section
© Gonzalo Viramonte
It is located on a rectangular lot which is 10 meters wide by 30 meters deep and has very strong natural and topographic characteristics, it is these that give the first ideas of design and insertion. The irregular topography of the lot generates 2 zones: A lower part towards the front and a high part towards the back. These are uneven and the distance between them is steep. The distance is approximately 5 meters.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
The house is a single rectangular volume, supported in the upper part of the lot against one of its dividing walls, taking advantage of the best views towards the mountain and giving it privacy when detaching it from the ground. The approach is very simple and respectful of the topographic and natural environment, it seeks to be as non invasive as possible and it is accommodated in the sector of the lot where there is no strong vegetation or large trees.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
The entrance is a route that goes up between the trees until it reaches the house, and is designed more as a space of permanence than as a simple staircase, it seeks to be a space to sit and enjoy nature.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
Plan
Plan
© Gonzalo Viramonte
