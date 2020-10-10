Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Spain
  5. Succulents Museum Public Space / Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH + Enrique Nieto + Antonio Abellán + Verbestudio

Succulents Museum Public Space / Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH + Enrique Nieto + Antonio Abellán + Verbestudio

Save this project
Succulents Museum Public Space / Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH + Enrique Nieto + Antonio Abellán + Verbestudio

Cortesía de Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCHCortesía de Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCHCortesía de Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCHCortesía de Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH+ 24

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Public Space, Park, Museum
Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH
Cortesía de Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH

Text description provided by the architects. The museum of cacti and succulents is an architecture that emerges from an agile and light way of acting in the city supported by the strategy of ‘urban acupuncture’, which allows us to create a new urban garden in the city of Murcia more quickly. This new garden is obtained by connecting a redundant car island to a pedestrian zone. Thus, from a residual space in the city where garbage was stored, a new pedagogical garden is obtained, an open-air museum of succulents that contributes to the decrease of electrosmog and electro-pollution while allowing children to discover the succulent species from all over the planet.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH
Cortesía de Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH
Save this picture!
Proposal plan
Proposal plan
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH
Cortesía de Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH

The project of the new Museum of Succulents is framed within the proposals of the Urban DNA of the Murcia City Council, and is articulated as a new intergenerational space where car-less prevails and a piece of the city is returned for the priority enjoyment of the elderly and children. This new Museum of Succulents is a pedagogical garden that instructs on the flora and a sector of plant species, in particular succulent plants of the world, in order to bring learning to urban parks about botany and nature. The surrounding road traffic makes the use of this new found space uncomfortable and that is why two ecological mattresses are designed by means of two fuchsia and turquoise rectangular planters, which absorb noise and partially isolate the placeta with vines.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH
Cortesía de Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH

A fuchsia grandstand is installed, from which the entire plant museum can be seen from a higher level. The fuchsia stand has faceted geometry so that children can play with skateboards and skates, and during the morning the older ones rest in the shelter of the strong shadows thrown by the mulberry trees that evade the strong sun of southern Spain.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH
Cortesía de Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH
Save this picture!
Species diagram
Species diagram
Save this picture!

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:-

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH
Office
Enrique Nieto
Office
Antonio Abellán
Office
Verbestudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureParkCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumSpain
Cite: "Succulents Museum Public Space / Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH + Enrique Nieto + Antonio Abellán + Verbestudio" [Espacio Público Museo de Suculentas / Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH + Enrique Nieto + Antonio Abellán + Verbestudio ] 10 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947864/succulents-museum-public-space-estudio-de-arquitectura-magicarch-plus-enrique-nieto-plus-antonio-abellan> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream