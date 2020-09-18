Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Rolling Stock Yard Offices / Squire & Partners

Rolling Stock Yard Offices / Squire & Partners

© Jack Hobhouse

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
London, United Kingdom
  Architects: Squire & Partners
  Area:  8154
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Jack Hobhouse
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bentley, Schüco, Colorminium, Diapo, Sphere 8
  Interior Design :Squire & Partners
  Client :Newmark Properties LLP
  Building Owners :Deepdale Investment Holdings Ltd
  Engineering:Davies Maguire
  M&E Consultant :Atelier Ten
  Qs :Currie & Brown
  Planning Consultant :Tibbalds
  Façade Consultant :Thornton Tomasetti
  Acoustic Consultant :Sandy Brown
  Project Manager :Rougemont
  Main Contractor :Volker Fitzpatrick
  Branding :Mammal Design
  Mural Artist :Barry Reigate
  City:London
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Text description provided by the architects. Rolling Stock Yard is a new development in King’s Cross designed as a contemporary response to its industrial setting providing 57,500 sq ft of workspace for creative small to medium-sized businesses. The design concept draws on the area north of King’s Cross St Pancras, historically characterised by the machinations of transport, freight, and industry, and now an emerging creative quarter. Converging railway lines and shipping containers are referenced in the nine-storey building, expressed as a series of stacked elements with a black profiled steel structure emulating parallel railway tracks running horizontally across the facades. Within this horizontal grid, full-height glazing is softened by a layer of vertical solid oak sleepers and sinusoidal perforated metal screens to offer privacy and shade during daylight hours, and emit a diffused glow at night. At pavement level, the building animates the street with bespoke illuminated entrance signage behind a corrugated metal screen, and a double-height office entrance addressing York Way.

© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Internally an industrial palette of exposed concrete, blackened steel, and perforated aluminium is balanced by a pair of timber-lined recesses for the reception and café. Unifying the space is a pale grey poured resin floor with inlaid track patterns which define routes from the entrance to the reception, lifts, and café. For building users and guests, the Rolling Stock Café within the main entrance offers raised seating at high tables with access to power and data, and additional space on a mezzanine level with more informal and lounge seating. The two levels are connected by a folding metal stair, behind which a large-scale commissioned painting by celebrated London artist Barry Reigate provides a playful backdrop. Combining cartoon imagery and graffiti with geometric shapes and cultural references to King’s Cross, the site-specific work projects a dynamic urban attitude.

© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

The work is presented as an architectural element within the space, drawing on the local built environment and encouraging people to move around the space to discover different aspects of the painting. Office spaces benefit from natural light on three sides - all four on the upper level - and every floor has openable windows to allow for natural cross ventilation. Exposed concrete ceilings continue the industrial aesthetic, with suspended lighting tracks directing light up and down. Circulation on each level is marked with a backlit perforated metal screen, leading to the lift lobby and toilets. A 140sqm private roof terrace with planters and feature linear floor lighting is created on the upper level, offering views across the skyline. WC’s are designed as superloos, self-contained cubicles that include a black Corian worktop and splashback, sink, large mirror and vertical feature lights.

© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

The back wall of each cubicle is lined with panels of natural ply featuring an engraved pattern depicting freight containers. 300sqm of roof space has been planted with wildflowers and grasses chosen to support local populations of birds, bees, and butterflies. On top of this planted bed are 120 solar panels, with a further 80 panels on the south façade, providing the building with a sustainable energy source. Capable of responding to the needs of growing companies, the building is presented as an adaptable collection of working spaces offering units ranging in size from 150 to 680sqm.

© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Rolling Stock Yard tenants have access to generous cycle storage, showers, lockers, and a reception café and breakout space. Branding and wayfinding were conceived as an evolution of the architecture and interiors concept, by Squire & Partners’ in-house branding agency Mammal. Referencing the railways and freight industry of King’s Cross, Mammal established a palette of rust orange, blue, and white with a graphic identity based on parallel and converging lines.

© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Cite: "Rolling Stock Yard Offices / Squire & Partners" 18 Sep 2020. ArchDaily.

