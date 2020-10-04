Submit a Project Advertise
  3. High-Rise Living: 7 Houses Under 65m² in Rooftops and Attics

High-Rise Living: 7 Houses Under 65m² in Rooftops and Attics

When it comes to attics, we often imagine underused spaces in homes and buildings, such as warehouses or rooms that are exclusively used to shelter infrastructure systems. However, reflecting on the reuse of traditional attics in 19th-century Parisian buildings as housing, which is happening nowadays, one realizes that these spaces can be reinvented and, with a little creativity, they can provide impressive living spaces.

With that in mind, we have selected 7 projects that stand out by providing effective solutions under 65m², from houses on open rooftops to attic apartments overlooking the cityscape.

© Bruno Giliberto© Jaime Navarro© Jaime NavarroCourtesy of Ruetemple+ 22

Workshop in the City / Romero Silva Arquitectos
Area: 11m²

© Bruno Giliberto
© Bruno Giliberto
Exploded Axonometric Projection
Exploded Axonometric Projection
© Bruno Giliberto
© Bruno Giliberto

Parasite House / El Sindicato Arquitectura
Area: 12m²

© Andrés Villota
© Andrés Villota
Exploded Axonometric Projection
Exploded Axonometric Projection
© Andrés Villota
© Andrés Villota

One More Room / ANTNA
Area: 16m²

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Axonometric Projection
Axonometric Projection
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Un Cuarto Mas Extension / Taller ADG
Area: 19m²

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Exploded Axonometric Projection
Exploded Axonometric Projection
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Attic for an Architect / buro5
Area: 49m²

© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli
Exploded Axonometric Projection
Exploded Axonometric Projection
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli

Around Fireplace / Ruetemple
Area: 60m²

Axonometric Projection
Axonometric Projection
Courtesy of Ruetemple
Courtesy of Ruetemple

2L Attic / La Errería
Area: 61m²

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Axonometric Projection
Axonometric Projection
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: Tiny. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our monthly topics here. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

