High-Rise Living: 7 Houses Under 65m² in Rooftops and Attics

When it comes to attics, we often imagine underused spaces in homes and buildings, such as warehouses or rooms that are exclusively used to shelter infrastructure systems. However, reflecting on the reuse of traditional attics in 19th-century Parisian buildings as housing, which is happening nowadays, one realizes that these spaces can be reinvented and, with a little creativity, they can provide impressive living spaces.

With that in mind, we have selected 7 projects that stand out by providing effective solutions under 65m², from houses on open rooftops to attic apartments overlooking the cityscape.

