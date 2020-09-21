Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Dubai Design Week has announced the winning design for the 2020 Abwab Pavilion. This year’s commission has been awarded to Iraqi designer Hozan Zangana for his proposal Fata Morgana which features a series of seating components and seven pillars that symbolize each of the Emirates. The Design Week theme centers on redefining and reimagining the way we live and interact with public spaces under new realities.

Conceptually building a modern-day city in an open-plan arrangement, Fata Morgana responds to today’s requirement for physical distancing and will be placed at the heart of Dubai Design District (d3). It will be made with regionally contextual materials and production processes. As a nod to historical construction methods used across the Middle East, a rammed earth technique will be used to build the different elements of the pavilion.

The pavilion concept aims to encourage crossing each other’s paths for interaction between people and activating connection on a social level. Fata Morgana will be placed at the heart of Dubai Design District (d3) during Dubai Design Week, 9-14 November 2020.

News via Dubai Design Week

Eric Baldwin
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Dubai Design Week Announces 2020 Abwab Pavilion" 21 Sep 2020. ArchDaily.

