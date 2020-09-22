Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Lithuania
  5. Eyes Wide Open Apartment / PRUSTA LTD

Eyes Wide Open Apartment / PRUSTA LTD

Save this project
Eyes Wide Open Apartment / PRUSTA LTD

© Leonas Garbačiauskas© Leonas Garbačiauskas© Leonas Garbačiauskas© Leonas Garbačiauskas+ 36

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Lead Architect:Ieva Prunskaitė
  • City:Vilnius
  • Country:Lithuania
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbačiauskas
© Leonas Garbačiauskas

Text description provided by the architects. The double-decker's eyes are large windows that offer panoramic city views. The four-person family here wanted a funky, luxuriously flavored home. The interior of the luxury sense is caused by subtle brass details. The choice of this metal was inspired by the bronze roofs visible through the windows. All-day sunbathing into the apartment allows the bronze surfaces to sound different colors and create a different mood each time. The large, black stone panels that cover the wall contrast with the brass and help it even more reveal.

Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbačiauskas
© Leonas Garbačiauskas

And these natural materials accentuate make it possible to neutralize the combination of concrete ceilings and light, almost white, wood flooring. The interior is engraved with one more color - a solid blue. This colorful velvet sofa is inviting in the living room, and blue in the bathroom, in the bedroom, in the details. The attic in the house is accompanied by white, elegant stairs.

Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbačiauskas
© Leonas Garbačiauskas
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbačiauskas
© Leonas Garbačiauskas

To prevent the site from changing, the edge of its overlay is completed with a sloping edge - thus it more easily fits into the space. In the high-rise, the parent's bedroom overlooks the city with windows overlooking to the city. Underneath the dining table, elegant, openwork thin-wall luminaires were chosen specially to avoid falling out of this view. The brass luminaire is lighted by the ceiling and the motifs of its shape are reciprocated in the glass partition of the shower next to it. From the bedroom you can access the terrace, which has a small sauna, jacuzzi.

Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbačiauskas
© Leonas Garbačiauskas

Another terrace is also on the ground floor - where the family can enjoy the pleasures of outdoor cuisine. All apartment furniture and interior fittings are designed specifically for this home. It was not so simple to create such an interior: "Every architectural solution has created a new challenge, because everything was non-standard." All the challenges have been cured and now in the eyes of the widespread open mind, the interior is full of harmony.

Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbačiauskas
© Leonas Garbačiauskas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Gedimino pr. 16, Vilnius 01103, Lithuania

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PRUSTA LTD
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsLithuania
Cite: "Eyes Wide Open Apartment / PRUSTA LTD" 22 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947748/eyes-wide-open-apartment-prusta-ltd> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream