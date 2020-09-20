Hana Bank VIP Lounge / Atelier Archi@Mosphere

+ 32

Architect In Charge: Atelier Archi@Mosphere

Design Team: Wooja Jo, Kyoung Kim, Changwoo Jung

Space Branding : Space Marketing Team, Daehong Communications

Construction: Design Bono

City: Jung-gu

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. VIP lounge of Han a Bank is designed for VIP guests to experience Korean beauty and the identity of Hana Bank. The sentiment of the Korean beauty can be expressed in a term, ’Gumleebullu Hwaleebulchi’. This term represents the humbleness and pleasant simplicity of Korean beauty and spirit. To embody this concept and atmosphere, elements such as asymmetric shape of Korean traditional eave, natural stone walls, and materials such as Hanji (a Korean traditional paper) were used.

This design stimulates foreign guests to embrace the atmospheric beauty of a Korean traditional village by its traditional surroundings. It also represents the vision and history of Hana Bank, treating guests with the utmost courtesy. As a hospitable space in which the guests are greeted with meals, the polite welcoming starts from a softly designed acrylic doorknob with sensuous colors.

The overall image reminds guests of a Korean thatched house which has a sentiment of home and warmth. As a result, the lounge provides full experience of Korean tradition to the guests in a humble and simple way of beauty, rather than being luxurious or extravagant.