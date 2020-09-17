Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
b hotel Komachi / CAPD

b hotel Komachi / CAPD

© Kazunori Nomura© Kazunori Nomura© Kazunori Nomura© Kazunori Nomura+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels, Store
Hiroshima, Japan
  • Architects: CAPD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  403
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kazunori Nomura
  • Design Team:Kazuo Monnai, Hirokazu Ohara, Dai Tsunenobu, Kazuya Masui
  • Planning And Management:breakfast
  • Construction:TS HAMAMOTO
  • City:Hiroshima
  • Country:Japan
© Kazunori Nomura
Text description provided by the architects. A plan for stores and accommodations in the central area of ​​Hiroshima, which is crowded with stylish restaurants and shops. In consideration of profitability, we will make full use of the site of about 35 tsubo, which has a narrow frontage and a long shape in the back, which is unique to urban areas, to eliminate waste and pursue rational architecture, while realizing an iconic design. Designed.

© Kazunori Nomura
Plan
© Kazunori Nomura
© Kazunori Nomura
The skeleton itself is extremely simple to match the shape of the site, and an opening is provided on the opposite side of the road surface to ensure privacy, which is essential for accommodation facilities. The store on the 1st floor also has a top light on the back side of the site to ensure sufficient lighting during the day.

© Kazunori Nomura
In terms of design, the design was entrusted to the outdoor evacuation stairs, which is not only practical but also legally essential, and placed in front. By creating a volume in the handrail and making it spiral, the inorganic rectangular parallelepiped of the skeleton is given some organic luster, making it a seemingly memorable architecture.

© Kazunori Nomura
Project location

Address:Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan

CAPD
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreJapan
