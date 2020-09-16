Little Shoes Flagship Store / Nábito Architects

-
Architects: Nábito Architects
- Area: 1291 ft²
- Year: 2017
- Photographs: Eugeni Pons
-
Manufacturers: AutoCAD, Robert McNeel & Associates, vogue ceramics
- Lead Architects:Nábito architects, Roberto Ferlito
- Design Team:Roberto Ferlito, Alessandra Faticanti, Angel Luis Gaspar, Agita Putnina
- Clients:Little shoes company
- City:Barcelona
- Country:Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The Little shoes flagship store is located in Barcelona near Paseo De Gracia. The shop is a retail dedicated to kids.
Space is entirely shaped by 360-degree ceramic tiles manufactured by Ceramica Vogue. The tiles configure a grid combining different dimensions 5x5 10x10 and 20x20 and accurately matching the lines together stereophonically.
The grid is a metaphor for a kid's notebook generally used to order letters, numbers, and drawings. In this case, the grid is a guide and a support to order the product.
The atmosphere reminds a pre-adolescent school ambient where duty (grid) and play (cubes composition) are calibrated together with decoration. The curtains have been chosen for their particular softness and texture to evoke the warmth of childhood.
The result is a synthetic simple space, essential, ordered, and pragmatical.