  5. The Lake Cabin / RX Architects

© Ashley Gendek© Ashley Gendek© Ashley Gendek© Ashley Gendek+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Restoration, Renovation
Brabourne, United Kingdom
  • Architects: RX Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  35
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ashley Gendek
  • Lead Architects:Rob Pollard
  • Design Team:RX Architects
  • Clients:Confidential
  • Engineering:Price & Myers
  • Landscape:Marian Boswall Landscape Architects
  • Consultants:Chartwood Joinery
  • Contractor:Coastview Property Ltd
  • City:Brabourne
© Ashley Gendek
Text description provided by the architects. The site is in Brabourne within the Kent Downs Area of Outstanding Beauty (AONB) adjacent to a lake. The designs are for a cabin positioned on the lakes’ edge with a cantilevered deck over the water.

© Ashley Gendek
Site plan
© Ashley Gendek
The cabin is approached along a woodland trail and is not accessible by vehicles. The building has been designed as an exposed timber-framed structure. There are two full glazed elevations that angle out towards the lake and slide open giving views out across the lake and to the countryside beyond.

© Ashley Gendek
Externally the building is clad in a combination of rough sawn wide English oak plank cladding, and thin narrow-plained English oak cladding. This is combined with a concrete datum line to the base of the building, which steps up to create a concrete bench and log store. The roof and roof trims are clad in a patinated bronze finish to contrast the natural wood, which is to be left unfinished to tarnish and weather with the landscape.

© Ashley Gendek
Project gallery

About this office
RX Architects
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRestorationRenovationUnited Kingdom
Cite: "The Lake Cabin / RX Architects" 16 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947674/the-lake-cabin-rx-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

