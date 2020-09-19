Submit a Project Advertise
B House / Kit Design Architect

B House / Kit Design Architect

© Beersingnoi

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: Kit Design Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Beersingnoi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dulux, AGC, AutoCAD, Medici Wood, Thaisoung, Tile-it, Trimble Navigation
  • Design Team:Kit Design Architect
  • Clients:Mr Ekkapol Chatmongkolchai
  • Engineering:Penang Isara
  • Landscape:Kit Design Architect
  • Consultants:Kit Design Architect
  • City:Bangkok
  • Country:Thailand
© Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located is outskirts of Bangkok. The 320 m2 land plot is adjacent from main family house. This house is designed for a married couple and their children. The background idea of space planning is based from Feng shui, but architectural statements must be expressed modernism. The 3 storey is formed by simple boxes geometry with feature of sliding timber screens along balcony at second floor. The timber screens are used as sun shading and privacy screen.

© Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

© Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi

The L-shape Koi pond can be seen when you enter to double height volume foyer area that’s lead to a large living, dining, and family spaces. The living room space is giving a sense of house-owner. The space is connected to car porch, main entrance, Koi pond & lawn outside, and staircase to 2nd floor. The pantry with island counter is next to dining area but set in as backdrop. The joinery is in dark color wooden laminate and white marble counter top. The two frameless glass windows to let the natural light come into family area. The L-shape wooden beach has been built to create a space for kids play area. 

© Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi

The sleek & slim staircase is built from steel structure, the treads are finished with teak wood. The frameless glass railing created lightness and sees through for staircase hall and house. The corridor at 2nd floor is connected from staircase hall and also linked to double height volume of foyer, in order to see when the guest arrives in. The master bedroom and a common bedroom are at 2nd floor. The master bedroom wall is cladded with light color wooden laminate finish as feature. The master bedroom is adjacent to walk-in closet, having a separate dry and wet area with natural ventilation.

© Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi

Project gallery

About this office
Kit Design Architect
Office

