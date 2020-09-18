Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. United States
  5. Studio 1334 / debartolo architects

Studio 1334 / debartolo architects

Save this project
Studio 1334 / debartolo architects

© Roehner + Ryan© Roehner + Ryan© Roehner + Ryan© Roehner + Ryan+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Adaptive Reuse, Offices Interiors
Phoenix, United States
  • Architects: debartolo architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  465
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Roehner + Ryan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Interface, Bosch, Duravit
  • Design Team:Jack DeBartolo 3 FAIA, Tricia DeBartolo, Mike Roth, Jeff Kershaw
  • Clients:debartolo architects
  • Engineering:Rudow + Berry, Associated Engineering, Woodward Electrical, Cypress Civil
  • Contractor:The Construction Zone, Pratt Construction
  • City:Phoenix
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Roehner + Ryan
© Roehner + Ryan

Text description provided by the architects. After renting space for over twenty years, the owner-architect couple purchased an 80-year-old warehouse on one of the grittiest streets east of downtown Phoenix with the intent to transform the raw building into their architectural studio. With a varied history as a mechanic shop, body shop, and storage facility, the largely brick structure was most admired for its simple form – a 50’ x 100’ rectangle. With a clear height of 12’, the open interior plan was the perfect container for a creative workshop and design laboratory.

Save this picture!
© Roehner + Ryan
© Roehner + Ryan
Save this picture!
PLan
PLan
Save this picture!
© Roehner + Ryan
© Roehner + Ryan

The work of the studio is deeply rooted in place with several adaptive reuse projects of significance in their portfolio. The building on Van Buren was another opportunity for them to redeem a building and fill it with new life. Working on a lean budget and a short schedule, the project was completed and occupied in July 2019.

Save this picture!
© Roehner + Ryan
© Roehner + Ryan

As part of the revitalization of the downtown core of Phoenix, this project is exemplary in how to revive our cities through adaptive reuse of existing building stock. The studio of debartolo architects will continue to make it their focus to create extraordinary places and spaces – sometimes even from the mundane and ordinary.

Save this picture!
© Roehner + Ryan
© Roehner + Ryan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Phoenix, Arizona, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
debartolo architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignOffices InteriorsUnited States
Cite: "Studio 1334 / debartolo architects" 18 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947602/studio-1334-debartolo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream