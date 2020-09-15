Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architectural Photographers
  3. Ricardo Bofill's La Muralla Roja Photographed Through the Lens of Sebastian Weiss

Ricardo Bofill's La Muralla Roja Photographed Through the Lens of Sebastian Weiss

Save this article
Ricardo Bofill's La Muralla Roja Photographed Through the Lens of Sebastian Weiss

Marking the 80th birthday of architect Ricardo Bofill last December, photographer Sebastian Weiss recently captured the designer's iconic La Muralla Roja in Calp, Spain. The housing project references popular architecture of the Mediterranean and was inspired by the tradition of the casbah. The striking colors that cover the outer and inner facades are selected to both contrast nature and complement its purity.

© Sebastian Weiss© Sebastian Weiss© Sebastian Weiss© Sebastian Weiss+ 18

Save this picture!
© Sebastian Weiss
© Sebastian Weiss

Formed like a fortress, the project appears as if it is emerging from the rocky cliffs it sits on. Through the photographs by Weiss, the project's labyrinth-like quality begins to be revealed. The design corresponds to a precise geometric plan based on the typology of the Greek cross, and its organization challenges the increasing division between public and private space through its reinterpretation of the casbah, the walled citadel architecture of North African countries.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian Weiss
© Sebastian Weiss
Save this picture!
© Sebastian Weiss
© Sebastian Weiss

Characterized by a series of interlocking stairs, platforms, and bridges, the project's organization is a modern illustration of the circulation in a typical casbah, providing access to the 50 apartments that form La Muralla Roja. Various tones of red paint cover the exterior facade, accentuating the contrast with the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian Weiss
© Sebastian Weiss

Stairs and circulation surfaces, on the other hand, are treated with different tones of blue ranging from sky-blue to indigo and event violet, depending on weather the intention is to contrast with the sky or create visually continuity with it.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian Weiss
© Sebastian Weiss
Save this picture!
© Sebastian Weiss
© Sebastian Weiss

Photography by Sebastian Weiss

Web: http://www.le-blanc.com
Instagram: http://instagram.com/le_blanc
Twitter: http://twitter.com/helloleblanc
Facebook: http://facebook.com/leblanccom

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Ricardo Bofill's La Muralla Roja Photographed Through the Lens of Sebastian Weiss" 15 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947588/ricardo-bofills-la-muralla-roja-photographed-through-the-lens-of-sebastian-weiss> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream