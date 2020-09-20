Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. The Far Site House / TechnoArchitecture

The Far Site House / TechnoArchitecture

Save this project
The Far Site House / TechnoArchitecture

© Shamanth Patil J© Shamanth Patil J© Shamanth Patil J© Shamanth Patil J+ 43

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects: TechnoArchitecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Shamanth Patil J
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Grohe, Amilite, Arredo3, Fab India, Hunter Douglas, Jaipur Rugs, Purple Turtle, Simply Sofa, Trimble Navigation, Ventura, ZWCAD
  • Lead Architects:Rajesh Shivaram
  • Design Team:Rajesh Shivaram, Rupali, Megha, Yashaswini
  • Clients:Mrs. Pallavi and Mr. Santosh
  • Engineering:S.V construction
  • Landscape:Green flash
  • A/C Consultant:A/C Bluestar
  • Structural Consultant:Manjunath consultants
  • Interiors Consultant:Aristo / Glaze Interiors
  • Electricals Consultant:Pruthvi Electricals
  • Collaborators:Curio Casa, Marble Italia, Matrix water solution
  • City:Bengaluru
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

“The house is a metaphor for a garden” ….
The 2400 sft EAST facing site located in Malleswaram – is one of the oldest parts of Bengaluru which is highly prestigious and surrounded by beautiful large trees. The initial site conditions contained a house in which the client spent most of his childhood and over many years and with the expansion of the family – it made sense to demolish the old house and allow the new architecture to be subtle yet merge into the old charm which allows the pure forms and spaces to become a backdrop for the family’s lifestyle.

Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

The far site house is the result of a harmonic set of volumes intertwined with each; other than produce a mosaic of light and shadow, transparency, and opacity, where internal and external spaces inter as one environment. The stilt floor consists of the car park, foyer, guest bedroom and all other services whereas the ground floor consists of living, dining, kitchen, puja room, master bedroom and sit outs. The first floor consists of private master bedroom, kids’ bedroom, family area, private balconies and the partial second floorconsists of multipurpose room which opens into terrace gardens offering a 360* views of the surrounding landscapes.At the heart of The far site house, is a connection to nature. The signature features like the water body, and the landscape bring a sense of ease and tranquility.

Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

Almost all areas of the house have visual access to the garden, which provides a pleasing focal point for a home, enhancing the feeling of being with nature. The far site house is designed based on 5 principles: a)     simplicity b) harmony  c) authenticity  d) connection  e) detail. The right mix of materials makes all the difference. working with warm, earthy, natural materials such as natural clay bricks, clay jaalis (perforations), stone floors and wood fenestrations. These materials have great character and personality and get better with time. Not only do they bring in warmth to the spaces, but also ensure that house blends effortlessly with the surrounding landscape. Exposed bricks used extensively develop a unique character over time with minimum Maintenance.

Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

In conjunction with some of Technoarchitecture’ s planning strategies of spatial sequencing, framing of views and controlling of light to create a variety of different atmospheres and experiences throughout the house, and also to interweave the planning with contextually important principals of Vaastu. As in many of Technoarchitecture’ s buildings, the house is never revealing all at once. The circulation is planned in such a way that the spaces are slowly unfolded to the visitor in an experimental and spatial journey throughout the house. The interior color scheme and material palette is kept neutral and just the right amount of quirkiness is added in the furniture and lighting which complement the exposed bricks perfectly.

Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TechnoArchitecture
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "The Far Site House / TechnoArchitecture" 20 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947576/the-far-site-house-technoarchitecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream