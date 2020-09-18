Submit a Project Advertise
World
Puzzle House / A8+Studio

Puzzle House / A8+Studio

© Bluebird Photography Studio

Hải Dương, Vietnam
  • Architects: A8+Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Bluebird Photography Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, An Cuong, Dulux, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Bosch, Kendall wooden flooring, RitaVõ, Trimble Navigation, Vicostone, Vray, Vĩnh Tường
  • Lead Architects:Nguyen Minh Viet
  • Design Team:Kien Nguyen, Huyen Luu, Do Tran, Thanh Nguyen
  • Clients:Mr. Lam
  • Engineering & Construction:A8+Studio
  • Landscape:A8+Studio
  • Consultants:A8+Studio
  • City:Hải Dương
  • Country:Vietnam
© Bluebird Photography Studio
© Bluebird Photography Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Puzzle House - Located at the end of a small, quiet street, will probably cause a bit of confusion and curiosity for those who are first encountered by the different sized funnels on the facade, as the owner confided: "Leave the hurly-burly life behind, and enjoy the peaceful rhythm of my home sweet home every day”.    

© Bluebird Photography Studio
© Bluebird Photography Studio
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Bluebird Photography Studio
© Bluebird Photography Studio

The house is built on a 13 x 18.5m land for a family of 3 generations. The main facade facing the Southeast is quite unfavorable, so the solution of how to overcome the effects of hot sun and heat radiation is a problem the architect needs to solve. The spacious loggias - where you can see almost the entire opposite park without being obscured by the surrounding works, the owners are relaxed in the fresh air and watch their kids on the playground.

© Bluebird Photography Studio
© Bluebird Photography Studio

With the desire to bring homeowners a peaceful and harmonious life with nature, the entire house will be designed with open spaces, arranged with many trees and make the most of natural outdoor light. The ground floor is the main living space of the family including the living room, kitchen and dining room arranged around the front and rear gardens to create ventilation and air convection, giving a spacious view.

© Bluebird Photography Studio
© Bluebird Photography Studio
Section AA'
Section AA'
© Bluebird Photography Studio
© Bluebird Photography Studio

The first and second floor is where the family room and bedrooms are located, separated through the staircase, the hallway, and at the center is the void. From the outside, Puzzle House is filled with light through the facade funnels, into large spaces and voids alternating between floors. One unique highlight of the project is the garden on the second floor. This is a very private gathering place for this family, where children can freely read books and play games with their parents, increase the intimacy among family members.

© Bluebird Photography Studio
© Bluebird Photography Studio

A8+Studio
Cite: "Puzzle House / A8+Studio" 18 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947575/puzzle-house-a8-plus-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

