Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Brazil
  5. Apartament DL / StudioLIM

Apartament DL / StudioLIM

Save this project
Apartament DL / StudioLIM

© André Mortatti© André Mortatti© André Mortatti© André Mortatti+ 23

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Cerqueira César, Brazil
  • Architects: StudioLIM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  André Mortatti
Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

Text description provided by the architects. The briefing was minimalism and integration, with maximum aesthetic impact. When we removed the wall that separated the second bedroom from the living room, a V-pillar was discovered and ended up configuring the rest of the project and its elements. As all the beams were aligned and leveled, a continuity of shapes and proportions was created and "tied" by the joinery elements that visually unite the spaces and mark the axes.

Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

The height of the slab ceiling height did not allow the use of lining in the entire area. The fact that was at first a problem ended up configuring the lighting project, all indirect, hidden under the panels and directly linked to the architecture – a characteristic of our office. The result was a space with no apparent lighting points; at night, the light refreshes the architecture. The two joinery axes, created to visually connect spaces, also unite social and service entrances, bringing down personal hierarchies. The island stands between the wooden wall that connects the two entrances (social and service) and a white wall that isolates the access to the suite. This white wall keeps the intimate area more separately from the social view.

Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti
Save this picture!
Planta
Planta
Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

With a neutral and minimalist base, the furniture was free to reach the personality of the client, who had great influence for being a designer and collector. No defined style, no fads, no label

Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cerqueira César, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
StudioLIM
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Apartament DL / StudioLIM" [Apartamento DL / StudioLIM] 14 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947550/apartament-dl-studiolim> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream