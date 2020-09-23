Depandance DCA Restoration / Didonè Comacchio Architects

+ 13

Houses, Renovation • Rosà, Italy Architects: Didonè Comacchio Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 301 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Alberto Sinigaglia

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Graphisoft , Linea Lighta Group , ZC serramenti , Zampieri cucine

Design Team: Paolo Didonè, Devvy Comacchio

Clients: DCA

Collaborators: Gianmarco Miolo, Denis Stoppiglia, Lorenzo Fravezzi

Lights Project: Linea Light Group

Kitchen: Zampieri Cucine

City: Rosà

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. Restoration project of a small annex from the early 1900s which is part of a Veneto rural complex.

The design approach was to recompose the original volume of the building, declaring the portions of the newly built wall compared to the existing ones that bear the passage of time.

The additions are in neutral gray plaster finish in order to bring out the original walls in brick and stone. The shape thus obtained turns out to be that of the original building without creating a historical forgery.

The roof is made with reclaimed wooden beams. Inside, ancillary spaces have been created for the office, such as the kitchen and other services. The kitchen is dark with doors in Vulcan oak finish as the tabletop.