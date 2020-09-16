HOUSE-W / N.A.O

•
Hadano City, Japan
-
Architects: N.A.O
- Area: 102 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Shinichi Hanaoka
-
Manufacturers: Lixil Corporation, IG Industry Co., Ltdc., Osmo & Edel Co., Ltd., Yajima Co., Ltd., e-kenzai
- Lead Architects:Naoki Kato
- Design Team :N.A.O
- City:Hadano City
- Country:Japan
Text description provided by the architects. We proposed a symmetric one-story house with a convex shape and a high floor height from the three viewpoints of "site conditions," "surrounding environment," and "simple operation."
This house is not very complicated because it is not requested by the client. What I did was a simple and simple operation. In that category, it is a house that tried to propose a clear and comfortable living environment.