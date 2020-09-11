2020 International Architecture Awards Winners Announced

Save this picture! Darling Square / ASPECT Studios. Image © Brett Boardman

The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies have announced the 2020 International Architecture Awards. The global architecture award for the world’s best new buildings and urban planning celebrated 125 plus projects for its 2020 edition from over 38 nations.

Founded in 2005, these Awards have selected an elite group of buildings and urban planning projects, to be exhibited at Contemporary Space Athens opening September 11 and continuing through October 11, 2020. Entitled "The City and the World", it will travel in Europe through 2021.

Read on to discover the winners of the 2020 edition.

Save this picture! Hong Kong West Kowloon Station / Andrew Bromberg at Aedas. Image © Virgile Bertrand

AIRPORTS AND TRANSPORTATION CENTERS

Felix Fischer Architekten - Tram Schwabinger Tor, Munich, Germany

Marcy Wong Donn Logan Architects - Richmond Ferry Terminal, Richmond, California, USA

Aedas in Joint Venture with Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners - Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and Hong Kong Port Passenger Clearance Building, Hong Kong, SAR

Aedas - Hong Kong West Kowloon Station, Hong Kong, SAR

BRIDGES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

WilkinsonEyre - CF Toronto Eaton Centre Bridge, Toronto, Canada

WilkinsonEyre/Urban Agency - Lille Langebro, Copenhagen, Denmark

Peter Kuczia Architects - Solar Activation of Footbridges for Beijing, Beijing, China

Marcy Wong Donn Logan Architects - Center Street Garage, Berkeley, California, USA

CIVIC AND COMMUNITY CENTERS

IMO Architecture & Design - Xiafu Activity Center, New Taipei City, Taiwan

3andwich Design / He Wei Studio - Stone Nest Amphitheatre for Community Activities, Weihai, Shandong Province, China

Mobile Architectural Office - The Albert Schweitzer Community Centre in Dammarie les Lys, Dammarie les Lys, France

COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS

Ferrier Marchetti Studio - Grand Central Saint Lazare, Paris, France

Di Vece Arquitectos – Estudio-Galería Di Vece Arquitectos, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Ross Barney Architects - McDonald's Chicago Flagship, Chicago, Illinois, USA

Save this picture! Olympic House / 3XN. Image © International Olympic Committee (IOC) / MØRK, Adam

CORPORATE OFFICE BUILDINGS

Morphosis Architects – Kolon One & Only Tower, Seoul, South Korea

Takenaka Corporation - Asahi Facilities Hotarugaike Dormitory KAEDE, Osaka, Japan

3XN Architects - Olympic House, IOC - International Olympic Committee New Headquarters, Lausanne, Switzerland

Takenaka Corporation - Kanda Holdings Headquarters, Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan

Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Anteus Constructora Headquarters, Zapopan, Jalisco, México

Trahan Architects - Ochsner Center for Innovation, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC. - 52 Lime Street, London, United Kingdom

CULTURE AND MUSEUMS

Mecanoo - National Kaohsiung Centre for the Arts, Kaohsiung, Taiwan

PLY Union Limited - Redevelopment of Art Museum Annex, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, SAR

Haworth Tompkins - The Peter Hall Performing Arts Centre, London, United Kingdom

Lemoal Lemoal Architectes - Civic and Cultural Centre Gonzague Saint Bris, Cabourg, France

Aedas - Zhengzhou Cultural District, Zhengzhou, China

China Architecture Design & Research Group - Garden Art Museum, Nanning Zhuang Autonomous Region, China

Kaunitz Yeung Architecture - Munupi Arts Centre, Northern Territory, Australia

GPY Arquitectos - MIAC Castillo de San José, Arrecife, Lanzarote Island, Spain

Ennead Architects - Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Nature Preserve, Shanghai, China

Shenzhen Tanghua Architect & Associates Co., Ltd. - Bishan Art and Cultural Center, Chongqing, China

FXCollaborative - The Statue of Liberty Museum, Liberty Island, New York Harbor, New York, USA

Shanghai United Design Group - Qingpu Archives, Shanghai, China

Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tsinghua University Co., Ltd. - Chenjiagou - 'Impression Tai Chi' Theatre, Chenjiagou, China

Trahan Architects - The Betty and Edward Marcus Sculpture Park at Laguna Gloria, Arrival Garden and Moody Pavilions, Austin, Texas, USA

Save this picture! National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts / Mecanoo. Image © Iwan Baan

DISPLAY/INSTALLATIONS

DP Architects Pte. Ltd. - Why Green? Singapore, Republic of Singapore

MUTUO and urb—in - Boyle Tower, Los Angeles, California, USA

UNITEDLAB Associates LLC. - Cloud Forests—Pavilion for Children's Play, Hwaseong, South Korea

ENTERTAINMENT

EID Architecture - The Panda Pavilions, Chengdu, China

EXPOSITION

SZAD/Atelier Apeiron/Yunchao Xu - Future Exhibition Center in Baoding, Baoding/Hebei, China

Shenzhen Tanghua Architect & Associates Co., Ltd. - Tianfu International Conference Center, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Save this picture! Passenger Clearance Building / RSHP + Aedas. Image © Kerun Ip

GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS

Peter W. Schmidt Architekten GmbH - Annex for the Bamberg State Archive, Bamberg, Germany

EID Architecture - Medog Meteorological Center, Medog County, Nyingchi Prefecture, Tibet

HEALTH CARE/HOSPITALS

IDOM - BioCruces Institute Headquarters, Barakaldo, Basque Country, Spain

StudioVRA - Day Care Center for People with Alzheimer's Disease, Benavente, Zamora, Spain

fjmt - The Wolfson Building, John Radcliffe Hospital, University of Oxford, Oxford, United Kingdom

Ventura + Partners - Nefrodouro Dialysis Clinic, Santa Maria de Lamas, Portugal

Kaunitz Yeung Architecture - Walu - Win Wellness Centre, Darlinghurst, New South Wales, Australia

Save this picture! Spring City 66 / Kohn Pedersen Fox. Image © Ai Qing

HIGH RISES/SKYSCRAPERS

NOVO Architects Ltd. - Mesong Tower, Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates - Spring City 66, Kunming, China

Valdez Arquitectos - Best in Black, Puebla, México

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC. - 10 & 30 Hudson Yards, New York, New York, USA

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC. - Azrieli Tower, Tel Aviv, Israel

HOTELS/HOSPITALITY

UnitedLab Associates LLC. - Round Retreat, Kurzeme, Latvia

Takashi Yamaguchi & Associates - Mogana Hotel, Kyoto, Japan

AW² - Architecture Workshop 2 - Kasiiya Papagayo, Guancaste, Costa Rica

Liminal Architecture - Coastal Pavilions Freycinet Lodge, Coles Bay, Tasmania, Australia

Raulino Silva Arquitecto - Canine and Feline Hotel, Parada, Vila do Conde, Portugal

Marge arkitekter - Naturum Trollskogen, Öland, Sweden

De Zwarte Hond/ Monadnock -Park Pavilion—The Hoge Veluwe National Park, Otterlo, The Netherlands

Stinessen Arkitektur - Manshausen 2.0 Island Resort, Nordskot/Steigen, Norway

INDUSTRIAL

MR STUDIO Corporation - Aida Precut Division Ibaraki Factory, Ibaraki, Japan

Save this picture! McDonald's Chicago Flagship / Ross Barney Architects. Image © Kendall McCaugherty, Hall+Merrick Photographers

LIBRARIES

RDH Architects (RDHA) - Idea Exchange Old Post Office Library, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

RDH Architects (RDHA) - Springdale Library and Neighbourhood Park, Brampton, Ontario, Canada

MONUMENTS

Johnson Pilton Walker Pty. Ltd. - Anzac Memorial Centenary Project, Sydney, NSW, Australia

MIXED-USE

Manuelle Gautrand Architecture - Le Belaroïa, Montpellier, France

Shanghai United Design Group - Wuxi Institute of Quantum Studies, Wuxi, China

MVRDV - Valley, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Trahan Architects - Julia Street Mixed-Use Development, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

Save this picture! Jade Signature Tower / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan

MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING

Herzog & de Meuron - Jade Signature, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, USA

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP. - Manhattan Loft Gardens (The Stratford), London, United Kingdom

Younghan Chung Architects - Floating Cubes, Cheongwon-Gun, South Korea

fjmt - Wonderland, Sydney, Australia

Pininfarina SpA - Sixty6, Limassol, Cyprus

PRIVATE HOUSES

Caballero Colón - Can Canyís, Capdepera, Spain

Christ.Christ. associated architects GmbH - Haus E, Wiesbaden, Germany

Ian Moore Architects - Redfern Warehouse, Sydney, Australia

Alain Carle Architecte Inc. - True North. Cornwall, Ontario, Canada

Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects - Spring Road Residence, Ross, California, USA

Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects - Spectral Bridge House, Venice, California, USA

Sanjay Puri Architects - 18 Screens House, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India

J. MAYER H. und Partner - n.n. Residence Moscow area, Russia

Chain10 Architecture & Interior Design Institute - Comfort in Context, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan

81.waw.pl - Field House, Warsaw, Poland

Chain10 Architecture & Interior Design Institute - GASEA-The Cliff House, Taitung City, Taiwan

David Jameson Architect - Manifold House, Arlington, Virginia, USA

NADAAA - Villa Varoise, Le Var, France

David Jameson Architect - Vapor House, Bethesda, Maryland, USA

David Jameson Architect – Wildcat Mountain Residence, The Plains, Virginia, USA

Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados – Panorama, San Paulo, Spain

MIA Design Studio - Sky House, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Atelier Jun - The Boulder House, Seoul, South Korea

Grupo Zegnea - Box XL Houses, Guimarães, Portugal

A-01 (a Company / a Foundation) - No Footprint House (NFH), Ojochal, Costa Rica

Gort Scott Architects - The Rock, British Columbia, Canada

Hyunjoon Yoo Architects - Private D House, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects Limited - Smith Residence, Upper Kingsburg, Nova Scotia, Canada

Architect 49 House Design Ltd. - Veyla Natai Residences, Phang Nga Takua Thung District, Thailand

Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura - Capuri House, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Architects 49 (Chiangmai) Limited - Pillars House, Phrae, Thailand

Gronych & Dollega Architekten - An Steins Garten, Gießen, Germany

L'EAU design – Diaspora, Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

MHN Design Union - Double Bay Residence, New South Wales, Australia

Cherem Arquitectos - House C, San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, México

Save this picture! Residence n. n / J. Mayer H + Alexander Erman Architecture & Design. Image © Ilya Ivanov

PUBLIC SPACE

Heams & Michel Architectes - Boat Users on the Port of Cannes, Cannes, France

West-line Studio - Bamboo Forest Gateway, Zhuhai National Park, Chishui, Guizhou Province, China

Kris Lin International Design – Flying, Jiangyin, China

RELIGIOUS BUILDINGS

Omrania - KAFD Grand Mosque, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Hyunjoon Yoo Architects - The Hug, Sejong-si, South Korea

RESTAURANTS

Chain10 Architecture & Interior Design Institute - The Green Isle, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan

RETAIL/SHOWROOMS

Kris Lin International Design – Circle, Chengdu, China

Kris Lin International Design – Navigator, Tianjin, China

Save this picture! Stratford Skyscraper / SOM. Image © Alex Upton, courtesy MLC

RESTORATION/RENOVATION

Gehry Partners, LLP. - Philadelphia Museum of Art Renovation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

JC architecture - JCA Living Lab, Taipei City, Taiwan

Atelier Brückner GmbH – Wagenhallen, Stuttgart, Germany

SquareWorks - #7 Southlands, Mumbai/Maharashtra, India

Kris Lin International Design – Textile, Deqing, China

SCHOOLS AND UNIVERSITIES

WilkinsonEyre - Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology, Malmesbury, United Kingdom

Studioarch4 - Servete Maçi Primary and Secondary School, Tirana, Albania

GL Studio/Shenzhen University Institute of Architecture Design & Research Co., Ltd. - Shenzhen MSU-BIT University Student Center, Shenzhen, China

Atelier Brückner GmbH – Kindergarten, Troisdorf, Germany

CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Club de Niños y Niñas, Chiconaulta, Ecatepec De Morelos, Estado de México, México

Ennead Architects - Seoul Foreign School, New High School, Seoul, South Korea

SPORTS AND LEISURE

Approach design (ZUP) - The Cloud Town Convention and Exhibition Center (Phase II), Hangzhou, China

URBAN PLANNING/LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE