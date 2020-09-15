DomNato Bakery / LIVRE arquitetura

+ 21

Coffee Shop, Restoration, Coffee Shop Interiors • Brazil Architects: LIVRE arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2583 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Manuel Sá

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alubox , Brilia , Criativa , Deca , Franco Bachot , G. Art Silk , Gabriel Miranda Automação e Vídeo , Glasart , Grunox , Hobart , Inox , Libra Branding , Ramalhos , Rezendes Iluminação , Stella , Veloz tintas

Lead Architects: Ari Tomaz, Luis Andre Guedes, Pablo Vale

Project Team: Renata Godinho

Cliente: DomNato Padaria

Hydro Sanitary Project: Enplac

Fire Project: Empreitec Engenharia

Coordination And Compatibility: LIVRE arquitetura

Landscape: Carpe Diem in Garden

Construtora: Empreitec Engenharia

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists in the readjustment of an old house in a bakery, totaling 240 m2 of built area.

As a restoration strategy, it was decided to preserve the old façade and to mark the area of the new intervention in an orange box. So, the project consists of two volumes that are reproduced both inside and outside.

The strong color volume houses the production sites: confectionery, bakery, and kitchen.The old, blank area consists of the sector for bakery users.

The confectionery, at the entrance of the building, gives greater visibility for its production of fine sweets.

The bathrooms use a single ceramic tile coating on the ceiling, walls and floor, set in pagination with whole pieces.

The design objects were exclusively designed, with the aim of reinforcing the brand identity: the tiled mosaic benches allude to the location of the group's stores through map graphics; the exhibition furniture and the hanging garden.

The landscaping was implemented prioritizing the use of Brazilian plants that, in our reading, refer to the natural Amazonian environment, due to their size and leaf structure. A kitchen garden was also built for the consumption of the establishment.