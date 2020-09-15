Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Call for Submissions: A' Design Awards & Competition 2020-2021

Call for Submissions: A' Design Awards & Competition 2020-2021

Save this article
Call for Submissions: A' Design Awards & Competition 2020-2021

The A’ Design Award was "born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products." It is an international award whose aim is to provide designers, architects, and innovators from all design fields with a platform to showcase their work and products to a global audience. This year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.

HK Port Passenger Clearance Building Cross Border Crossing Facility / Aedas. Image Courtesy of A' Design AwardsJiangshan Fishing Village Renovation / Mix Architecture. Image Courtesy of A' Design AwardsHeavenly Water Service Center / Zhenfei Wang. Image Courtesy of A' Design AwardsPhuket VIP Mercury Studio Office / Songhuan Wu. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards+ 15

While there is no shortage of design awards out there, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale; with over 100 design categories. Alongside a category for Architecture, Building and Structure Design, the award also includes Interior Space and Exhibition Design, Landscape Planning and Garden Design, Urban Planning and Urban Design and dozens more. You can see all of the categories on the website here.

Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the awards for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign are all offered to winners. Click here to see the full list of benefits.

Save this picture!
Light Waterfall Sales Center / Kris Lin and Jiayu Yang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Light Waterfall Sales Center / Kris Lin and Jiayu Yang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Entries are judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. Each jury members is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to a more fair and equitable awards process, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards. You can find out more about the jury and its process here.

The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on September 30th. You can submit your designs here, or find out more about the awards in multiple languages here. After the winners are announced on April 15th, 2021, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. See a selection of winners from previous years below.

HK Port Passenger Clearance Building Cross Border Crossing Facility / Aedas
Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

Save this picture!
HK Port Passenger Clearance Building Cross Border Crossing Facility / Aedas. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards
HK Port Passenger Clearance Building Cross Border Crossing Facility / Aedas. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation / Mix Architecture
Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

Save this picture!
Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation / Mix Architecture. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation / Mix Architecture. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Light Waterfall Sales Center / Kris Lin and Jiayu Yang
Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

Save this picture!
Light Waterfall Sales Center / Kris Lin and Jiayu Yang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Light Waterfall Sales Center / Kris Lin and Jiayu Yang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Heavenly Water Service Center / Zhenfei Wang
Platinum A' Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

Save this picture!
Heavenly Water Service Center / Zhenfei Wang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Heavenly Water Service Center / Zhenfei Wang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Phuket VIP Mercury Studio Office / Songhuan Wu
Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Save this picture!
Phuket VIP Mercury Studio Office / Songhuan Wu. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Phuket VIP Mercury Studio Office / Songhuan Wu. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Blossom of Life Sales Center / Mohen Chao Design Assoc.
Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Save this picture!
Blossom of Life Sales Center / Mohen Chao Design Assoc.. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Blossom of Life Sales Center / Mohen Chao Design Assoc.. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Wuhan Wushang Mall Cinema 9F / Ajax Law and Virginia Lung
Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Save this picture!
Wuhan Wushang Mall Cinema 9F / Ajax Law and Virginia Lung. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Wuhan Wushang Mall Cinema 9F / Ajax Law and Virginia Lung. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Midtown Restaurant Brewery Bar / Ryoichi Niwata
Platinum A' Design Award 2017 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Save this picture!
Midtown Restaurant Brewery Bar / Ryoichi Niwata. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Midtown Restaurant Brewery Bar / Ryoichi Niwata. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Nine Court Mansion Residential Landscape / Shenzhen IN Lab Design and Consultancy
Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Landscape Planning and Garden Design

Save this picture!
Nine Court Mansion Residential Landscape / Shenzhen IN Lab Design and Consultancy. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Nine Court Mansion Residential Landscape / Shenzhen IN Lab Design and Consultancy. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Shimao Loong Palace Residential Landscape / Shimao Group
Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Landscape Planning and Garden Design

Save this picture!
Shimao Loong Palace Residential Landscape / Shimao Group. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Shimao Loong Palace Residential Landscape / Shimao Group. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Lougang City CBD / gad
Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Urban Planning and Urban Design

Save this picture!
Lougang City CBD / gad. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Lougang City CBD / gad. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

The Pallet Restaurant and Micro Brewery / Ketan Jawdekar
Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design

Save this picture!
The Pallet Restaurant and Micro Brewery / Ketan Jawdekar. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards
The Pallet Restaurant and Micro Brewery / Ketan Jawdekar. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Image gallery

See allShow less

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: "Call for Submissions: A' Design Awards & Competition 2020-2021" 15 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947447/call-for-submissions-a-design-awards-and-competition-2020-2021> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream